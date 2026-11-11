Afreximbank Provides $75 Million Facility to Development Bank of Nigeria for SMEs

Afreximbank has committed US$75 million to the Development Bank of Nigeria to expand financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, including creative economy businesses, under a partnership announced at CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos.

The African Export-Import Bank ( Afreximbank) is providing US$75 million to the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to expand access to finance for Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including eligible businesses in the creative economy.

The facility was announced during CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos and reflects the event focus on connecting creative enterprises with finance, investment and markets. The DBN will route the loan through its partner financial institutions to fund eligible small businesses. The facility will support working capital, asset acquisition, pre-export, post-export and supply chain activities. Businesses in fashion, film, music, design and the wider creative industries are among the intended beneficiaries.

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Afreximbank and DBN Sign SME Finance Deal

Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, and Dr Tony Okpanachi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DBN, led the ceremonial signing on behalf of their institutions. The signing marked a new phase in the two institutions' efforts to support Nigerian enterprises. In line with the Afreximbank Export SME Development programme, the facility will combine financing with capacity-building and export-readiness support for beneficiary SMEs.

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It will equip them with the skills, tools and market knowledge to strengthen their businesses, become export-ready and access regional and international markets. Alongside the financing, Afreximbank and DBN will jointly develop a capacity-building programme to strengthen participating financial institutions' ability to support export-oriented SMEs. Afreximbank will also provide access to its trade platforms, including MANSA, TRADAR, PAPSS and ATEX.

It will support market access through the Africa Buyer Programme, the African Trade and Development Centre and the Intra-African Trade Fair. Awani said the partnership goes beyond providing capital. She said the integrated approach combines finance with capacity building, export-readiness support and market access. The objective is to help Nigerian SMEs build productive capacity, strengthen competitiveness and make the transition from promising local businesses to sustainable exporters.

Boosting Nigerian Exports through Capacity Building

She added that the two institutions will work with participating financial institutions to strengthen their capacity to understand, finance and support SMEs throughout their growth journey. Awani said combining finance with this practical support would help businesses prepare for export markets and connect with buyers across Africa and beyond. For creative enterprises, she said, that advances CANEX's ambition to turn African talent and ideas into sustainable businesses that can compete internationally.

The partnership combines DBN's wholesale lending network with Afreximbank's trade finance expertise, capacity building and market access support. It aims to strengthen local financial institutions' ability to serve export-oriented SMEs across Nigeria. Dr Tony Okpanachi said the partnership with Afreximbank represents another important step in DBN's commitment to expanding access to finance for Nigerian MSMEs. He said it would enable them to build resilient, competitive and sustainable businesses.

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Facility to Support Creative and Export-Oriented Sectors

He noted that the US$75 million facility will provide much-needed financing through DBN's Participating Financial Institutions. Okpanachi said the facility creates greater opportunities for businesses, particularly those in the creative and export-oriented sectors, to strengthen their productive capacity and access new markets. He added that beyond financing, the capacity-building and market-access components of the partnership are particularly important to DBN.

By strengthening financial institutions' ability to support export-ready businesses and connecting Nigerian enterprises to wider African and international markets, Okpanachi said, the partnership helps MSMEs move from local businesses to competitive participants in regional and global value chains. He said this aligns strongly with DBN's mandate to address financing constraints and support inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria. Afreximbank also reported that its income and assets rose to $813.5 million and $54.1 billion respectively in nine months.

CANEX Programmes Drive African Creative Economy Growth

The figures underline the bank's growing role in financing African trade and development. The Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) is Afreximbank's flagship programme for Africa's creative and cultural industries. It supports the development of commercially sustainable, export-ready creative businesses through access to finance, skills, markets, commercial partnerships and policy support. CANEX WKND 2026 is being held from 5 to 8 November at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural and Creative Arts in Lagos.

It is organised by Afreximbank, hosted by the Government of Nigeria and delivered in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat. The event brings together creatives, investors, buyers and policymakers from Africa, the Caribbean and the diaspora. Its programme includes a Deal Room, finance and intellectual property sessions, export-readiness training and business-to-business opportunities.