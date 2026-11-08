Afreximbank and Nigerian Governors to Host Sixth AfSNET Investment Conference

The sixth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network conference will convene in Calabar from November 12 to 14, 2026, uniting leaders to drive trade and investment under the AfCFTA framework across the continent.

The sixth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network, widely known as AfSNET, will convene its annual Investment Conference in Calabar, located within Cross River State, Nigeria. This major economic gathering is scheduled to take place from November 12 to 14, 2026, bringing together a high-level assembly of African policymakers and business leaders. The primary objective of this year's summit is to accelerate sub-sovereign development through enhanced trade mechanisms and direct foreign investment channels.

Afreximbank Leads Strategic Investment Initiative

The African Export-Import Bank, commonly referred to as Afreximbank, serves as the central facilitator for this significant continental event. The bank is executing this initiative in close collaboration with several key Nigerian governmental bodies, including the Cross River State Government, the Nigeria Governors Forum, and the Forum of State Investment Promotion Agencies in Nigeria. This multi-party partnership ensures that both federal and state-level perspectives are integrated into the investment strategies discussed during the three-day program.

Also read South-South APC Governors Urged to Attend Port Harcourt Tinubu Rally

Dr. George Elombi, who serves as the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank, is expected to attend and address the delegates. His presence underscores the institution's commitment to leveraging financial instruments to support local economic growth across African sub-national jurisdictions. The conference theme for 2026 is The Role of Sub-Sovereigns in Catalysing Development Through Trade and Investment, highlighting the critical function that regional governments play in the broader African economic landscape.

High-Profile Political Leaders Confirm Attendance

A robust roster of political figures is confirmed to participate in the Calabar summit, reflecting the event's growing influence. Cross River State Governor Bassey E. Otu will host the proceedings, working alongside his counterpart from Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who also holds the position of Chairman for the Nigeria Governors Forum. Their joint presence emphasizes the importance of inter-state cooperation in Nigeria for attracting large-scale infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

International representation will be strong, with Wamkele Mene, the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, scheduled to attend. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, will also be present to discuss regional integration strategies. Additionally, Professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, Governor of Kisumu County in Kenya, and Panyaza Lesufi, Premier of Gauteng Province in South Africa, will contribute their provincial perspectives on industrialisation and trade facilitation.

Proven Track Record of Billion-Dollar Deals

Since its inception, the AfSNET programme has demonstrated a tangible impact on the African investment landscape. The network has successfully convened more than 1,400 delegates across five previous editions, representing twenty-one different African countries. These gatherings have facilitated over US$3.2 billion in investment opportunities and completed transactions, creating a significant portfolio of projects aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and expanding local manufacturing capacity.

The conference will showcase a diverse array of high-value projects from across the continent. In Kisumu, Kenya, the Med Aditus Pharmaceuticals initiative involves a US$40 million investment to construct a manufacturing plant capable of producing two billion tablets and capsules annually for non-communicable diseases. In Cross River State, the Bakassi Deep Seaport project represents a massive US$1.7 billion infrastructure effort designed to revolutionise maritime trade and logistics.

Other notable projects include the Super Highway Integrated Project in Cross River State, valued at US$115 million, which focuses on transport infrastructure. In Durban, South Africa, the Nyanza Light Metals development plans a US$871 million titanium dioxide pigment beneficiation plant with an annual processing capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes. The Special Agric Processing Zone in Kaduna State, Nigeria, represents a US$40.2 million operational green agro-economic zone, while the Aguda Integrated Designated Stop Area in Kenya is a US$100 million transport project in early-stage development.

Advertisement

Future Energy and Industrial Projects Highlighted

The investment pipeline extends into critical energy and industrial sectors with several major initiatives. The Homa Hills Geothermal Power Plant in Homa Bay County, Kenya, is a planned US$330 million energy project that involves establishing a 70 MW geothermal facility. This project is pivotal for enhancing renewable energy capacity in the region and supporting broader industrial production needs through reliable power supply.

The agenda for the 2026 conference includes comprehensive investment promotion and project preparation sessions designed to bridge the gap between government planners and private capital. Attendees will engage in discussions focused on Special Economic Zones, which are viewed as key drivers for sub-sovereign growth and industrialisation. These zones are expected to provide the regulatory and infrastructural framework necessary for large-scale manufacturing and logistics operations to thrive.

Further programme highlights include dedicated investment pitch sessions where selected sub-sovereign governments will present their specific projects directly to investors and financiers. The event will also feature business-to-government deal rooms designed to facilitate immediate connections and streamline negotiation processes. A specialized track for Investment Promotion Agencies will provide training on data-driven investment facilitation and value-chain integration to improve operational efficiency.

A significant portion of the conference will be dedicated to a Cross River State investment spotlight, examining the unique opportunities available under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework. This focus allows potential investors to understand the specific advantages of operating within Nigeria's southern region. The event aims to translate the theoretical benefits of the AfCFTA into concrete, actionable investment strategies for sub-national governments across the continent.