Rights lawyer Affiong Ene-Obong highlights gaps in enforcing Nigeria's Child Rights Act. She addresses child marriage, labor, and cultural threats to child welfare.

Rights lawyer and child welfare advocate Affiong Ene-Obong asserts that protecting children in Nigeria requires more than just passing legislation. She argues that the critical failure lies in the enforcement of existing legal protections rather than the absence of laws themselves.

Enforcing Child Rights Act Gaps

Affiong Ene-Obong serves as a passionate advocate for children's welfare, justice, and legal reform. Her professional work spans child protection, policy advocacy, and legal advisory services. She also focuses on strengthening ethical standards across Nigeria's fashion, media, and entertainment industries.

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She believes that Nigeria's biggest challenge is not necessarily the absence of laws but the failure to enforce existing legal protections. In her view, children are human beings and holders of rights. Protecting their rights goes beyond shielding them from harm.

It requires upholding fundamental principles such as the best interests of the child, non-discrimination, and the right to life, survival, and development. It also demands respect for children's views in matters affecting their lives.

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Key Threats to Child Welfare

Affiong Ene-Obong identifies numerous threats to children's welfare in Nigeria. These challenges persist largely because of limited awareness of existing child protection laws and weak enforcement mechanisms.

Child marriage remains one of the most pressing concerns. Section 21 of the Child Rights Act 2003 provides that no person under the age of 18 can contract a valid marriage. Any such marriage is considered null and void under the law.

Having this provision in the laws is insufficient if it is not enforced. Government, institutions, and other duty bearers must take deliberate steps to end child marriage. The advocate urges that child rights sensitisation be taken to rural communities. These laws must be communicated in accessible languages to ensure understanding.

Addressing Cultural Practices and Labour

Parents and guardians need to understand the legal implications of child marriage. Reported cases must be investigated and offenders held accountable. Poverty and family pressures must also be addressed without presenting marriage as a solution.

Child marriage threatens a child's health, education, safety, and overall wellbeing. Another major concern is the exposure of children to harmful traditional practices. Practices such as making tattoos, skin marks, or other bodily markings on children for identification are prohibited under Section 24 of the Child Rights Act.

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Article 21 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child also requires governments to eliminate harmful social and cultural practices. These practices affect children's welfare, dignity, growth, and development. Infanticide is another serious concern that violates fundamental rights.

Killing, abandoning, or abusing children because of disability or circumstances surrounding their birth violates their fundamental rights. Every child is entitled to dignity and protection, regardless of their circumstances. Child labour is equally troubling and causes physical and psychological harm.

Education and Legal Implementation

Many children are exposed to exploitative labour that disrupts their education. This labour exposes them to sexual and economic exploitation. Section 28 of the Child Rights Act prohibits forced or exploitative child labour. Access to quality education also remains a significant challenge for vulnerable populations.

Education must be available, accessible, inclusive, and adaptable to children's changing needs. Schools must provide safe learning environments, qualified teachers, and culturally appropriate instruction. These challenges persist largely because of weak enforcement and inadequate child rights education.

There is insufficient collaboration among professionals responsible for child protection and justice. Nigeria has legal frameworks, including the Child Rights Act, designed to protect children. Although the Child Rights Act has been adopted across Nigeria's states, implementation remains largely ineffective.