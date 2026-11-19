Rights lawyer Affiong Ene-Obong stresses that Nigeria's Child Rights Act 2003 requires strict enforcement to combat child marriage, labor, and harmful practices effectively.

Rights lawyer Affiong Ene-Obong asserts that protecting children in Nigeria demands more than just legislative frameworks; it requires rigorous enforcement of existing laws. She identifies a critical gap between statutory provisions and practical application, emphasizing that the primary obstacle is not the absence of legal protections but the failure to implement them effectively.

Core Details on Child Protection Laws

Affiong Ene-Obong, a dedicated advocate for children's welfare, justice, and legal reform, emphasizes that safeguarding youth involves upholding fundamental principles like the best interests of the child and non-discrimination. Her professional focus spans child protection, policy advocacy, and legal advisory services, with an expanding interest in ethical standards across Nigeria's fashion, media, and entertainment sectors. She views children as active holders of rights rather than passive recipients of protection, necessitating a shift in societal and legal approaches.

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The legal foundation for her advocacy rests heavily on the Child Rights Act 2003, which provides specific safeguards for minors. For instance, Section 21 of the Act explicitly states that no person under the age of 18 can enter into a valid marriage, rendering such unions null and void. Despite this clear legal stance, Affiong argues that the mere existence of these provisions is insufficient without active enforcement by government bodies and institutions.

Furthermore, Section 24 of the Child Rights Act prohibits harmful traditional practices, including the making of tattoos, skin marks, or other bodily markings on children for identification purposes. This aligns with Article 21 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which mandates governments to eliminate social and cultural practices that negatively impact a child's dignity, growth, and development.

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Stakeholder Positions and Persistent Threats

Affiong Ene-Obong identifies child marriage as one of the most urgent threats to children's dignity and safety in Nigeria today. She notes that poverty and family pressures often drive this practice, mistakenly presenting marriage as a viable solution to economic hardship. However, this decision severely compromises a child's health, education, and overall well-being, creating long-term societal damage.

Infanticide remains another grave concern, particularly regarding the killing, abandonment, or abuse of children due to disability or circumstances surrounding their birth. Affiong stresses that every child is entitled to dignity and protection regardless of their specific circumstances or the conditions of their birth. This perspective challenges deep-seated cultural biases and demands immediate institutional accountability from duty bearers.

Child labor also poses a significant threat, with many minors exposed to exploitative work that causes physical and psychological harm. Section 28 of the Child Rights Act prohibits forced or exploitative child labor, yet many children continue to face sexual and economic exploitation. These challenges persist largely due to limited awareness of existing laws, weak enforcement mechanisms, and inadequate collaboration among professionals responsible for child protection.

Real-World Impact and Justice System Gaps

Access to quality education remains a critical challenge, requiring schools to provide safe learning environments, qualified teachers, and culturally appropriate instruction. Affiong argues that education must be available, accessible, inclusive, and adaptable to the changing needs of children. The failure to deliver on these fronts further entrenches vulnerability, making children more susceptible to labor and exploitation.

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Despite the Child Rights Act being adopted across various Nigerian states, implementation remains largely ineffective. Affiong highlights that weak enforcement, inadequate child rights education, and a lack of accountability contribute to these persistent gaps. She calls for deliberate steps from the government and other duty bearers to bridge this divide and ensure that legal protections translate into tangible safety for minors.

Enforcement Strategies and Future Initiatives

To address these issues, Affiong Ene-Obong advocates for taking child rights sensitization directly to rural communities. She emphasizes the need to communicate these laws in accessible languages, ensuring that parents and guardians understand the legal implications of actions like child marriage. This grassroots approach is essential for changing deeply rooted cultural practices and behaviors.

Reported cases of rights violations must be thoroughly investigated, and offenders held strictly accountable. Affiong stresses that justice cannot be selective; it must be applied consistently to deter future violations. Strengthening institutions and ensuring they have the capacity to enforce laws is crucial for safeguarding vulnerable children across the nation.

Committed to promoting children's dignity and access to justice, Affiong believes that legal reform and advocacy are ongoing processes. Her work reflects a growing interest in strengthening ethical standards across Nigeria's various industries, recognizing that systemic change requires multi-sectoral collaboration. The path forward involves not just creating laws but ensuring they are lived and respected by all members of society.