Afenifere Urges Tinubu to Ensure Free, Fair 2027 Elections Amid Democratic Decline

The Afenifere socio-political group has issued a stern warning about Nigeria's democratic backsliding, calling on President Bola Tinubu to guarantee free and fair elections in 2027. The organisation cites increasing intimidation of opposition, weakened institutions, severe insecurity, and harmful economic policies as critical threats requiring immediate corrective action to prevent authoritarianism and national instability.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere , led by Oba Olaitan Oladipo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2027, expressing concern over what it described as the deteriorating state of Nigeria's democracy under the current administration.

This was contained in a statement by Oladipo and the National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, on Thursday, ahead of the third anniversary of Tinubu's presidency. Opposition parties have consistently raised the alarm over a calculated attempt by the Tinubu government to suppress their voices and foist one-party rule on the country. In the statement, Afenifere expressed concern over what it described as growing intimidation of opposition voices, labour groups and civil society organisations.

It warned that such trends could undermine Nigeria's democratic gains and push the country towards authoritarian tendencies. The group also raised concerns about the independence of electoral and judicial institutions, arguing that reforms in recent years had not strengthened but rather weakened the credibility of the electoral system. It said electoral integrity was essential for national stability and warned that any further decline could deepen political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Afenifere urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to restore confidence in the democratic process by guaranteeing free, fair and credible elections in 2027. It also called for greater political inclusion, respect for opposition voices and protection of democratic institutions. The group warned against what it described as a drift towards one-party dominance, urging the government to allow space for credible opposition and civic participation.

Afenifere hereby implores the Tinubu administration to change course towards inclusivity and credible democratic practice, and to ensure a free and fair election in 2027. The organisation said such steps were necessary to prevent further erosion of democratic values and to safeguard Nigeria's political stability. The group said it was fearful of the current course of democracy in the country and commiserated with Nigerians over what it described as three years of maladministration.

The group claimed that Nigeria's democracy was at a critical crossroads, warning that recent developments in governance, security and the economy pointed to deepening public disillusionment and institutional strain. Afenifere held that the last three years had been characterised by rising poverty, unemployment, insecurity, mass killings and kidnappings, as well as what it called the weakening of Nigeria's federal structure and the subjugation of democratic institutions.

The group slammed the Tinubu government for failing to live up to its statutory responsibility to guarantee the welfare and security of citizens. Across the world, citizens are motivated by their governments either by Summum Malum-the fear of ultimate evil such as violent death, poverty and tyranny-or Summum Bonum-the promise of ultimate good such as homes, prosperity and security, it stated.

Afenifere argued that the expectations that accompanied the ruling party's Renewed Hope slogan had not been met, adding that Nigerians were instead confronted with worsening insecurity and economic hardship. The group said insecurity remained one of the most alarming challenges facing the country, citing attacks on communities and educational institutions across several states.

It specifically referenced recent cases of kidnappings and killings in parts of Kwara, Oyo and other states, warning that the situation reflected what it described as the culpable negligence of the government in restructuring the security architecture. The ongoing kidnapping of students and teachers and gruesome murders in Kwara, Oyo and other states is a painful reminder of the failure to restructure Nigeria's security system, particularly the inability to create state and community policing, the statement said.

Afenifere also alleged that Nigerians were beginning to question whether there were deeper issues behind the persistence of insecurity, making reference to historical political claims and suggesting that insecurity had shifted across regions over different administrations. It warned that what was previously considered a rural or isolated security problem had now become nationwide, affecting all regions of the country. The nightmare of ultimate evil has become a reality.

Teachers are being beheaded, children are being kidnapped, and villages are being ransacked and displaced, the group said. On the economy, Afenifere criticised the administration's economic policies, describing them as neoliberal in nature and arguing that they had worsened poverty and inequality





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Afenifere Tinubu Nigeria Democracy 2027 Elections Electoral Integrity Opposition Suppression Security Crisis Economic Policies Political Inclusion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: How opposition would've given Tinubu sleepless nightA former member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has suggested what the opposition can do to give the party and

Read more »

Strengthen internal democracy ahead of 2027, group urges political partiesA non-denominational civil society organisation, the Christian Conscience Group, has urged political stakeholders across the country to strengthen

Read more »

Afenifere Slams President Tinubu's Administration Over Nigeria's Worsening StateAfenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, has criticized President Tinubu's administration for leaving Nigeria in a worse state than when he took office three years ago.

Read more »

Maladministration That Bred Poverty, Mass Killings — Afenifere Knocks Tinubu GovtAfenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, alleging that Nigeria is worse off under his leadership three years after he assumed office.

Read more »