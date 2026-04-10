Afenifere Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalating Insecurity in Nigeria

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere has expressed serious concern over the growing insecurity across Nigeria, citing recent attacks on military bases, farms, and ongoing abductions as evidence of a worsening situation. The organization calls for a thorough investigation of the root causes of the insecurity, including sabotage within security agencies, complicity with local communities, foreign interests and possible political involvement, and advocates for a multi-faceted approach to combat the menace.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere , has voiced profound concern regarding the escalating insecurity plaguing various regions of Nigeria . This apprehension stems from a series of recent violent incidents, including the deadly attack on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State, the assault on a poultry farm in Ondo State, and the persistent killings and abductions reported in Plateau, Kwara, Niger, and Kaduna states, among others.

The organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, issued a press statement outlining these concerns and emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive action. Reports indicate the Commanding Officer of the Benisheikh military base, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, tragically lost his life in the Thursday morning attack, which also saw military bases in Pulka and Munguno, Plateau State, targeted. Furthermore, the incident in Ondo State involved an attack on a poultry farm in Igushi Ala, Akure North Local Government Area, resulting in the deaths of the poultry farmer and her daughter, while three workers, including the farmer's sister, were abducted by the assailants. This follows a pattern of heightened insecurity that has gripped the nation, casting a shadow of fear and uncertainty over its citizens. The frequency and brutality of these attacks underscore the urgent need for a more effective and coordinated security response.\Adding to the growing sense of unease is the recent abduction of five individuals from Abeokuta, Ogun State, following an attack on the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan, Oyo State. The relentless attacks on various communities, including those in Benue, Katsina, and Plateau states, have prompted widespread alarm and raised critical questions about the government's ability to maintain law and order. President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to Plateau State reflects the gravity of the situation and the government's acknowledgement of the pressing need for decisive action. In assessing the underlying causes of the escalating insecurity, Ajayi identified a number of contributing factors. These include internal sabotage and complicity within security agencies, collusion between bandits and certain local communities, the potential involvement of foreign interests seeking to exploit Nigeria's mineral resources, and the possible complicity of certain political actors. The complexity of these factors highlights the multifaceted nature of the challenge and underscores the need for a multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of insecurity. Ajayi underscored the importance of thorough investigations and the need for accountability across all levels. He emphasized that the authorities should intensify scrutiny of their internal mechanisms to identify and address any instances of sabotage or complicity within security agencies. Furthermore, he advocated for a comprehensive approach to address the issues of collusion between bandits and locals, foreign interests, and possible unscruplous political actors.\To effectively combat the pervasive insecurity, Afenifere proposes the implementation of robust surveillance measures, including the deployment of drones, CCTV systems, and other advanced monitoring devices. Ajayi pointed out that these technologies can assist in identifying the movement of bandits and their convoys. He stressed that a critical self-assessment is essential and that necessary steps must be taken to win the war against insecurity in Nigeria. As a temporary measure, even before the implementation of state police forces, Afenifere suggested that suspected backers of bandits should be persuaded to encourage their protégés to surrender their weapons. This approach, which mirrors a similar initiative implemented during the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, should be accompanied by appropriate legal sanctions. Afenifere's recommendations underscore the importance of a holistic approach that includes intelligence gathering, law enforcement, community engagement, and the involvement of international partners. By addressing the root causes of insecurity, strengthening security infrastructure, and holding perpetrators accountable, Nigeria can work towards restoring peace and security across the nation and regain the confidence of its citizens. The organization's statement serves as a call to action, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the safety and security of the Nigerian people





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