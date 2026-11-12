Afenifere Demands Urgent Security Overhaul Amid South-West Kidnapping Spike

Afenifere calls for modernized Amotekun arms, drone surveillance, and financial autonomy for local councils to halt rising kidnappings in Nigeria's South-West region.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere has issued an urgent call for the immediate strengthening of security frameworks across South-West Nigeria. This directive follows a troubling escalation in violent crimes, specifically the recent abduction of ten travelers along the Ijebu-Ode- Ibadan Road in Ogun State. The organization highlighted that these incidents are not isolated but part of a broader pattern of instability threatening the region.

Ibadan Statement Demands Tactical Upgrades

Afenifere National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi, speaking from a statement released in the Oyo State capital on Wednesday, expressed deep concern over the safety of citizens. The group noted that the abductors involved in the latest incident demanded a ransom of N25m from the victims traveling between Ijebu-Ode and Ibadan. Ajayi stated that these disheartening events prove that significant gaps remain in protecting the populace.

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To permanently dismantle the networks responsible for banditry and kidnapping, Afenifere proposed a comprehensive suite of structural, legal, and operational reforms. The organization argued that current security measures are insufficient to counter the sophisticated methods employed by armed criminal groups operating in the area. They insisted that a paradigm shift in strategy is required to restore order.

Arming Amotekun and Deploying Drone Surveillance

The group explicitly called on South-West state governments to acquire modern, high-grade weaponry for the Western Nigeria Security Network, commonly known as Amotekun. This request aims to ensure that security personnel possess firepower capable of matching that of heavily armed criminals. Without such technological parity, officials argue, law enforcement remains at a distinct disadvantage during confrontations.

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Furthermore, Afenifere recommended the procurement and strategic deployment of drones and modern communication gadgets. These technologies would be utilized to monitor forested areas and border zones that are often used as hideouts. The organization stressed that integrating official security agencies with local outfits into tactical squads would enable more effective patrols of ungoverned woodlands.

Local Government Autonomy and Youth Employment

Addressing the financial roots of insecurity, the statement urged full financial autonomy for local government councils. This independence would allow councils to directly fund grassroots policing initiatives and maintain regular patrols in vulnerable rural communities. By empowering local entities, the group believes that security operations can become more responsive to neighborhood-specific threats.

The organization also emphasized the need for mechanized farming and vocational programs to provide gainful employment for the youth. These initiatives aim to curb the recruitment of young people into criminal syndicates by offering legitimate economic alternatives. Strict judicial penalties were also called for, with demands that they be enforced without compromise to serve as a strong deterrent.

Recent Abductions Highlight Growing Danger

Afenifere detailed a litany of recent violent incidents to illustrate the severity of the crisis. Among the victims was a young man named Dapo, who had just completed his National Youth Service Corps scheme in Edo State. The group noted that this abduction occurred just weeks after prospective NYSC members were kidnapped in Imo State on October 1, 2026.

Other cited incidents include the beheading of a farmer in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State and the kidnapping of Prince Michael Folarin in Igbeti. The statement also mentioned the abduction of poultry farmer Mr Ooreoluwa Osonuga in Ogun State and Honorable Debo Farounbi in Ora, Osun State. Additionally, ongoing kidnappings across parts of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger States were referenced as part of the regional emergency.

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Current Measures Insufficient for Long-Term Safety

While acknowledging efforts like Operation Kosaye launched by Ogun and Lagos States, Afenifere maintained that these steps are inadequate. The group referenced tripartite security arrangements between Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, as well as joint governors' meetings held in Ibadan on November 25, 2025. Despite these collaborative attempts, the persistence of kidnapping suggests a need for more focused action.

The organization also drew parallels to warnings issued by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III. The Sultan recently highlighted how out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria pose a severe threat to national security. Afenifere cited his December 9, 2024, address regarding Almajiri and out-of-school girls as evidence that educational neglect fuels criminality nationwide.

Community Policing and Early Warning Systems

Afenifere stressed the importance of creating effective bottom-up reporting chains for residents. Citizens should be able to immediately report suspicious movements to ward leaders, community heads, and security agencies. This direct line of communication is seen as vital for preempting attacks before they occur.

Traditional rulers, including Obas and Baales, were urged to coordinate with security agencies to form neighborhood watch groups. These groups would screen new arrivals in rural settlements and maintain local early-warning systems. Afenifere concluded that concerted efforts from federal authorities, state governments, and local communities are essential to secure Yorubaland.