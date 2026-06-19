Afenifere Demands Stronger Federal Action Against Banditry and Terror in Nigeria

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The leadership of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere , has called on the Federal Government to take stronger and more decisive measures to tackle the rising wave of banditry and terrorism across Nigeria .

The group also urged governors in the Southwest region to collaborate closely in strengthening security and protecting residents. In a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, the organization expressed deep concern over the inability of leaders at various levels to find lasting solutions to the nation's insecurity challenges.

Ajayi highlighted the trans-national nature of the threat, noting that the terror acts occurring in the Southwest are being perpetrated by bandits from the northern part of the country, a fact attested to even by security chiefs. He argued that for banditry and related acts of insecurity to be stopped in Nigeria, there is an urgent need to take prompt and firm steps against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and their sponsors, wherever they may be.

The statement described the high rate of kidnappings and killings as particularly embarrassing, especially the abduction and targeting of traditional rulers.

"It is embarrassing because our Obas, who used to be the symbol of authority and power, are being plucked like lame ducks," Ajayi said. "It is disturbing because the message this sends appears to be a mockery of our very existence. It is as though the bandits are saying, 'If we can so easily remove your leaders, what difficulty would we have grabbing any of you that we set our eyes upon?

'" The Afenifere leadership stressed that the current security situation demands more than rhetorical promises; it requires concrete, coordinated action. They emphasized that regional cooperation among southwestern states is essential, as criminals often operate across state boundaries. The group also questioned the effectiveness of existing security strategies and apparatus, suggesting that a comprehensive overhaul may be necessary.

They called for the mobilization of both human and material resources to secure lives and property, asserting that every citizen has a right to feel safe in their community. The statement further pointed out that the continuous attacks on traditional institutions undermine cultural heritage and societal cohesion. By abducting kings and chiefs, bandits not only instigate fear but also attempt to erode the respect for ancestral authorities that have historically maintained order.

This, according to Afenifere, is a direct assault on the social fabric and must be treated as such by the government. The group urged community leaders, religious figures, and ordinary citizens to support security agencies by providing relevant intelligence. They also advocated for the use of technology, such as surveillance drones and improved communication networks, to enhance monitoring and rapid response. While commending the bravery of security personnel, they noted that the forces are often underequipped and overstretched.

The statement concluded with a plea for national unity against criminality, rejecting any notion that the problem is ethnic or regional. The leadership insisted that terrorism and banditry affect all Nigerians and require a collective, non-partisan approach. They warned that if urgent steps are not taken, the crisis could spiral further, threatening the country's stability and development. The group's position reflects growing frustration among many regional and civil society organizations over the persistent security lapses.

It also underscores the need for a multi-faceted strategy that includes economic interventions, job creation, and poverty reduction to address root causes. Afenifere finally demanded that the federal authorities provide regular updates on measures being implemented to curb the menace, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process





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Afenifere Banditry Terrorism Nigeria Security Southwest Jare Ajayi Kidnappings Traditional Rulers

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