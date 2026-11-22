The socio-political group Afenifere has urged all politicians to stop violence ahead of general elections, citing recent attacks on political figures including Segun Odegbami.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has issued a stern warning to political actors across Nigeria, demanding an immediate end to violence, thuggery, and inflammatory rhetoric as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections. This urgent call for peace was detailed in a formal statement released by the organization's National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, from their headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State. The group expressed deep disturbance over the escalating reports of electoral campaign-related violence originating from various regions of the nation.

Afenifere Condemns Violence and Attacks On Segun Odegbami

Afenifere emphasized that no political office or ambition can remain safe when lawlessness is allowed to go unchecked and unpunished. The organization specifically highlighted a brazen assault on the motorcade of President Bola Tinubu, which occurred last Friday, November 13. This violent incident took place shortly after the President observed Jumu'ah prayers at the Central Mosque in Abuja, serving as a stark example of the dangerous trends currently plaguing the political landscape.

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Details Of Recent Electoral Campaign Violence

During the attack on the presidential convoy, assailants reportedly hurled stones and other dangerous objects at the departing vehicle, causing significant damage to several cars and resulting in injuries to security operatives. Afenifere noted that this incident was not isolated, citing sundry assaults on convoys and campaign rallies of other major political players as evidence of a broader pattern of lawlessness that threatens democratic processes.

Assaults On NDC And APC Campaign Activities

The statement further detailed specific violent incidents involving high-profile political figures, including an assault on the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State. Additionally, Afenifere condemned the attack on the convoy of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi in Calabar, which disrupted his campaign efforts and endangered his security detail during public appearances.

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Disruptions In Sokoto, Kebbi, and Lagos States

Violence and disruptions were also reported during campaign gatherings, particularly those organized by the All Progressives Congress and the Alliance for Democracy in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Lagos states. Afenifere also strongly decried the violent ambush on supporters of the Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, which occurred around the Molete area of Ibadan, further escalating tensions in the region.

Implications For Upcoming Nigerian Elections

By highlighting these diverse and widespread incidents, Afenifere underscores the critical need for immediate intervention to prevent further bloodshed and chaos. The organization's stance serves as a direct appeal to all political stakeholders to prioritize peaceful engagement and adhere to legal frameworks, ensuring that the forthcoming elections are conducted in a safe and orderly manner free from the shadow of thuggery and intimidation.