AfDB: Power Outages Cost Nigerian Firms 3% of Annual Sales, 70.7% Rely on Generators

The African Development Bank reports that persistent electricity shortages force 70.7% of Nigerian firms to use generators, costing them 3% of annual sales. The 2026 African Economic Outlook highlights hidden tax burdens and infrastructure challenges.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has revealed that 70.7 percent of firms in Nigeria own or share generators due to persistent electricity shortages , with power outages costing businesses about three percent of their annual sales.

This disclosure was made in the bank's 2026 African Economic Outlook report, which assessed Africa's fiscal policy and tax systems. The report warned that weak public service delivery continues to impose hidden financial burdens on households and businesses across the continent. According to the AfDB, electricity outage losses amount to three percent of annual sales in Nigeria, and because of this, generator reliance is widespread, with 70.7 percent of firms owning or sharing generators.

The widespread use of generators reflects deep infrastructure and governance challenges that are weakening productivity, eroding profitability, and undermining confidence in taxation systems. The report further highlighted that households and firms across Africa increasingly pay privately for services that governments are expected to provide, including electricity, water, security, and logistics. The bank described these expenses as parallel levies that reduce disposable income and raise operating costs for businesses.

Higher domestic resource mobilisation without corresponding improvements in public service delivery imposes large implicit tax burdens on households and firms, which undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of taxation and leads to a breakdown in the social contract. The report noted that many businesses in Nigeria have resorted to self-generated power because of unreliable electricity supply, and this trend continues to widen informality and reduce voluntary tax compliance.

The AfDB added that stronger delivery of electricity, healthcare, education, water supply, sanitation, and public administrative services could improve trust in government and strengthen tax collection efforts. By reducing the need for households and firms to self-provide these services, strengthening performance in these priority areas can enhance taxpayer trust, improve voluntary compliance, broaden the formal tax base, and reinforce the fiscal social contract.

The bank said Africa's revenue mobilisation challenges remain significant despite increasing fiscal pressures caused by rising debt servicing costs, shrinking external financing, and growing development spending needs. According to the report, nearly 469 billion dollars in potential revenue remains untapped across Africa due to weak tax compliance, poor administration, and ineffective policy design. The AfDB also stated that more than 40 percent of public investment spending across the continent is currently lost to inefficiencies.

Closing this gap could generate up to 299 billion dollars each year for growth-enhancing investments. The bank further noted that Africa could unlock up to 1.43 trillion dollars in additional annual financing by addressing inefficiencies in resource mobilisation and utilisation. It added that Africa needs to sustain economic growth at seven percent or higher over several decades to create jobs on a large scale and accelerate poverty reduction.

The report also highlighted the continent's dependence on indirect taxes such as Value Added Tax, excise duties, and customs taxes, which accounted for 59.9 percent of total tax revenue in 2023. The AfDB noted that Nigeria, alongside other resource-rich economies, relies heavily on corporate income tax linked to extractive industries, reflecting the uneven nature of direct taxation across Africa





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Nigeria Electricity Shortages Generator Reliance African Development Bank Tax Compliance

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