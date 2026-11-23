Dr Akinwumi Adesina and Nkoyo Toyo call for strategic private capital to fix Nigeria's healthcare, citing N5 trillion investment potential to boost economic growth.

Former President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has issued a direct mandate to Nigeria's organized private sector to shift focus from traditional philanthropy to strategic, high-impact investments in the national healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking at the Lagos-based event hosted by the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, Adesina argued that the nation cannot achieve sustainable economic expansion without a robust and healthy population base.

Adesina characterized healthcare not as a mere social welfare expense, but as critical economic infrastructure that requires the same level of strategic capital allocation as other major industries. He emphasized that building a resilient health system is a prerequisite for productivity, innovation, and long-term national competitiveness in the global market.

Strategic Health Investment Imperatives

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The former AfDB leader warned that Nigeria's aspiration to become a leading economic force in Africa is fundamentally undermined by its heavy reliance on foreign sources for essential medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and critical medical technologies. He stated that true economic sovereignty requires the private sector to drive local pharmaceutical manufacturing and domestic production of medical supplies.

Adesina urged businesses to view health investment as an economic imperative rather than a charitable option, asserting that companies cannot afford not to invest in health. He called for capital to flow into health innovation, digital health infrastructure, and the creation of resilient supply chains that can withstand external shocks and ensure consistent access to care.

Governance and Implementation Challenges

Nkoyo Toyo, a special adviser to President Bola Tinubu, highlighted the critical gap between policy formulation and effective implementation in Nigeria's health sector. She noted that while the Federal Government has introduced reforms through the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, the real challenge lies in translating these policies into measurable improvements in healthcare delivery through stronger public-private collaboration.

Toyo cited data from the 2026 Nigerian Health Sector Statistical Book, published by the Federal Ministry of Health, to illustrate the dominant role of private entities. The report reveals that 82 percent of reported secondary healthcare facilities are privately owned, and 74 of the more than 100 tertiary healthcare institutions in the country are also in private hands.

Private Sector Financial Contributions

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Ibrahim-Anas, another special adviser to the President, disclosed that the organized private sector's monetary contribution to healthcare is estimated at more than N5 trillion. She emphasized that this substantial financial commitment must be coupled with proper coordination among federal, state, and local governments to ensure that privately adopted or renovated facilities are adequately staffed and equipped.

Toyo warned that renovating health facilities without providing healthcare workers, equipment, and essential medicines would fail to improve health outcomes. She urged businesses to align their investments with the government's Sector-Wide Approach, which promotes a unified plan, one budget, one report, and coordinated implementation among all stakeholders to avoid fragmented interventions.

Alliance Impact and Future Priorities

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria reported that its interventions have reached more than 12 million Nigerians, with the Adopt-a-Healthcare-Facility Programme alone benefiting over one million individuals. Additionally, more than 26,000 women have undergone skilled birth deliveries through the primary healthcare facilities supported by the alliance and its development partners.

Ibrahim-Anas identified priority areas for sustained private sector participation, including primary healthcare revitalization, health financing, insurance schemes, local manufacturing, digital health, maternal and child healthcare, and workforce development. She stressed that transparent and accountable partnerships are essential to replace short-term projects with integrated health systems that deliver measurable outcomes for vulnerable communities.