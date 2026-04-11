AfDB Approves $200M Loan for Nigeria's Fibre Expansion and Digital Skills Project

The African Development Bank is providing a $200 million loan to Nigeria to expand its fibre-optic network and develop digital skills, aiming to boost job creation and increase broadband penetration.

The African Development Bank AfDB Group has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support a nationwide fibre-optic expansion and digital skills project. This ambitious project, officially titled the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment D-VIBE, aims to significantly enhance Nigeria 's digital infrastructure and foster job creation. The initiative focuses on deploying an extensive 90,000 kilometers of open-access fibre-optic cables across the country.

This expansion will dramatically increase Nigeria's backbone network, currently at 30,000 km, to a total of 120,000 km, essentially quadrupling its capacity. The project's scope extends beyond simply laying cables; it includes connecting all 774 local government areas, as well as crucial public institutions like schools and health facilities, along with rural communities and commercial hubs to high-speed broadband internet. Furthermore, the D-VIBE project will establish vital cross-border links with neighboring countries, strengthening regional connectivity and facilitating economic activity. This comprehensive approach underscores the project's ambition to transform Nigeria's digital landscape and unlock its full potential.\The financing for this transformative project is structured as a collaborative effort involving multiple international financial institutions and private sector investment. The AfDB's $200 million loan represents a key component of a larger $800 million sovereign financing package. The World Bank is contributing $500 million, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development EBRD is providing an additional $100 million. Total project financing is estimated to reach $2 billion, further supplemented by a €22 million grant from the European Union, a $2.6 million Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance MCDF project preparation grant, and a substantial investment of at least $1.2 billion from the private sector. The project's structure is designed as a public-private partnership PPP, leveraging the strengths of both sectors. A special purpose vehicle will be established, with private investors holding a majority stake, ensuring efficient implementation and operational sustainability. The project structure specifically addresses critical obstacles to fibre rollout, particularly the high costs associated with construction and right-of-way acquisition, thereby enabling wider and more cost-effective deployment across diverse geographical areas. This multifaceted financing approach reflects a strong commitment from various development partners and the private sector to realizing Nigeria's digital transformation goals.\Speaking on the significance of the D-VIBE project, Abdul Kamara, the director-general at the AfDB Nigeria, emphasized the critical role of digital infrastructure in unlocking Nigeria's growth potential. He highlighted that Nigeria possesses the talent, the market, and the ambition needed to thrive in the digital age but has been hindered by a lack of robust backbone infrastructure. The D-VIBE project, by providing this crucial infrastructure, aims to bridge this gap, connecting potential with opportunity. The AfDB anticipates that the project will have a profound positive impact, not only on infrastructure but also on digital adoption and skills development. It includes various programs to address barriers to digital adoption, offering digital skills development programs, ensuring access to affordable digital devices, and providing support for digital platforms in key sectors. The project is projected to generate substantial employment opportunities, potentially creating up to 2.8 million jobs throughout its lifecycle. Furthermore, it is expected to significantly increase broadband penetration in Nigeria, rising from the current 45 percent to approximately 70 percent by the year 2030. This expansion in broadband access will empower individuals, businesses, and communities, driving economic growth and fostering social development across the nation. The D-VIBE project is a significant step towards achieving Nigeria's digital transformation goals and positioning the country for a prosperous digital future





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