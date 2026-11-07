Chelle Names 24-Man Super Eagles Squad for Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers

Eric Chelle has named a 24-man Super Eagles squad for Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania, with Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams among the key inclusions.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 24-man squad for Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania. The squad was released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday.

Squad Announced For Tanzania Encounters

Captain Wilfred Ndidi headlines the group alongside defenders Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams. The Franco-Malian tactician kept the core of the squad that played matchdays one and two of the qualification series. Victor Osimhen is unavailable for the November window after picking up a knee injury in a Champions League fixture for Galatasaray against Stuttgart.

Also read Chelle leaves Okoye, in-form Iheanacho out of Super Eagles squad for Tanzania ties

The talismanic striker's absence leaves the attack led by Ademola Lookman, with Chelle retaining many of the same attacking options from the last international window. Other notable selections include Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredrick, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Abdullahi Bewene, Tochukwu Nnadi, Samson Tijani and Taiwo Awoniyi. Goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Arthur Okonkwo and Francis Uzoho are included in the squad. Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye did not make the list, with former first-choice Uzoho returning in his place.

Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika also missed out on Chelle's squad for the double-header. The coach took a gamble in midfield by handing debut invitations to Under-23 duo Tijani Samson and Suleiman Muburak. Alhassan Yusuf, Marseille midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru return after a period of absence. Alex Iwobi and captain Wilfred Ndidi were included.

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Osimhen Injury Leaves Attack Gap

In-form Tolu Arokodare joins Lookman in attack, with veteran Moses Simon also invited. Kelechi Iheanacho and Gift Orban did not make the squad despite their blistering form in the Turkish first division and the Super Lig respectively. A delay in inking a new $75,000 deal reportedly frustrates Chelle. Nigeria will host Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before travelling for the return fixture at the Amaan Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

The two matches are crucial to Nigeria's qualification hopes, with the Super Eagles currently occupying second position in Group L. Chelle's side must secure victories in both encounters to strengthen their chances of claiming the group's only qualification ticket. Nigeria sit three points behind Guinea-Bissau in Group L, with only the group winner qualifying for the tournament. Guinea-Bissau currently top the group with six points after two matches, while the Super Eagles have three.

Tanzania Qualified As Host Nation

Tanzania qualified automatically as one of the host nations of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, meaning only one team will qualify from Group L. The Super Eagles last met Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman sealed a 2-1 win in Nigeria's Group C opener in Fes two days before Christmas. Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC), Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United).

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Benjamin Fredrick (Brentford), Semi Ajayi (Hull City), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City), Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava). Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution), Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympique Marseille), Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio), Mubarak Suleiman (Slavia Prague). Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC), Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City), Akor Adams (Venezia), Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid), Tolu Arokodare (Ajax), Moses Usor (LASK).