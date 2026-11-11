Super Eagles Begin Training for Tanzania Double-Header as Okumagba Urges Support

Nigeria kicked off preparations for their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania with 17 players in Uyo, while supporters club chairman Vincent Okumagba called for moral support to secure needed victories.

Nigeria's preparations for their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania began on Tuesday, with 17 of the 24 invited players available for the Super Eagles' first training session in Uyo, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The players' arrival was delayed by flight scheduling challenges at the Victor Attah International Airport on Monday, disrupting activities on the first day of camp. Ten players arrived on Tuesday morning. They included goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo, Fulham duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Benjamin Fredrick and Alhassan Yusuf.

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Nigeria Squad Arrives for Camp

Seven more players - Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tolu Arokodare, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Samson Tijani, Tochukwu Nnadi, Francis Uzoho and Ademola Lookman - were spotted during the training session, bringing the number of available players to 15. The seven players still expected to join the squad are Bruno Onyemaechi, Abdullahi Bewene, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor and new invitee Mubarak Suleiman.

The Super Eagles are preparing for a double-header against Tanzania, with the first leg scheduled for Friday in Uyo before the return fixture in Dar es Salaam four days later. Nigeria have three points from their opening two Group L matches, beating Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in Bissau. With Tanzania already qualified for the 2027 tournament as co-hosts, only one additional ticket is available from the group.

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Nigeria currently occupy second place behind leaders Guinea-Bissau and will be targeting maximum points from the double-header to strengthen their position. The team's camp officially opened on Sunday, November 8, 2026, ahead of the Matchday Three encounter. The double-header presents an important opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its position in the qualifying campaign and take a significant step towards securing a place at the 2027 AFCON to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Supporters Call for Moral Support

Chairman of the Unified Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Vincent Okumagba, said the Super Eagles need moral support from Nigerians to scale the hurdles, adding that anything short of victory in the two matches might not be good enough. Okumagba told The Guardian yesterday: Apart from targeting an outright win in Uyo, we need to go and secure victory away, and all these can only be possible with the support of Nigerians.

The 23 invited players were expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday ahead of the first training session, where the technical crew will assess the squad and begin tactical preparations for the two fixtures. The first leg will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Nigeria will then travel to Dar es Salaam for the return fixture four days later.

Abiodun, who reports Sports for PUNCH, covers different tiers of the Nigerian football league, the national teams, as well as cricket, in the last six years. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. You can now comfortably earn US Dollars when you acquire premium domains for as low as $3000 and profit $15,000-$35,000.

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Qualifying Double Header Details

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