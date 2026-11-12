AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Nigeria and Ghana Face Critical Tests

Super Eagles and Black Stars face decisive November matches in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification. Key groups see Morocco, Mali, and South Africa battle for top spots.

The race for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification slots reaches a critical juncture this week as the continent enters the final phase of the campaign. With only two rounds of matches remaining, the upcoming international window presents a vital opportunity for traditional powerhouses to secure their places in the tournament or salvage faltering journeys. Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana find themselves under intense pressure to deliver results in decisive double-headers.

Matchdays Three and Four are scheduled to run from Thursday, November 12, to Tuesday, November 17. During this six-day period, forty-eight matches will take place across Africa. Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mali, and South Africa are among the nations facing crucial tests that could significantly reshape the qualification standings before the final window.

Also read AFCON 2027 Qualifier: Somalia Accuses Ghana Of Intimidation After Security Disrupts Training Session

Nigeria Faces Pressure Against Tanzania

Nigeria must secure victories against co-hosts Tanzania to keep their 2027 AFCON qualification hopes alive in Group L. The three-time African champions currently sit three points behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau after collecting just three points from their opening two matches. This deficit creates a difficult scenario for the Super Eagles, who cannot afford another disappointing result in the upcoming fixtures.

The stakes are particularly high for Nigeria, as they missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Failure to qualify for AFCON 2027 would represent another major setback for Nigerian football. Tanzania is already guaranteed a place at the finals as one of the three co-hosts, meaning Nigeria must finish ahead of the other competing teams in the group to secure qualification.

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The Super Eagles will begin their campaign in Uyo on Friday before traveling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday. These two matches are crucial to their ambitions, as they need to maximize their points to close the gap on Guinea-Bissau, who are scheduled to face Madagascar twice during this window. The outcome of these games could determine the direction of the group campaign.

Ghana Seeks Redemption Under New Leadership

Ghana faces a difficult battle to revive their qualification campaign in Group C against Somalia. The Black Stars endured a disastrous start to their journey, losing to Ivory Coast and suffering a damaging 4-2 home defeat against The Gambia after surrendering a two-goal advantage. These results forced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz to resign, leaving the team under temporary leadership as they seek to avoid another major qualification disappointment.

The return of midfielder Mohammed Kudus and captain Jordan Ayew offers Ghana renewed hope for the upcoming matches. However, Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo is unavailable through injury, which may impact the team's attacking options. Ghana will host Somalia on Thursday before traveling for the return fixture, with maximum points essential if they are to remain in contention for a spot at AFCON 2027.

The biggest showdown in Group C will be between Ivory Coast and The Gambia, who have both won their opening two matches. The Elephants will host the Scorpions in Bouaké on Thursday before traveling to Bakau for the return encounter on November 17. The outcome of these two matches could have a decisive influence on which country emerges as the group's leading contender, adding another layer of complexity to the group dynamics.

Top Teams Consolidate Strong Starts

While some established football nations fight to recover, others are looking to consolidate their strong starts. Morocco, who have won their opening two Group A matches, will face Niger home and away as they seek to maintain their perfect record. The Atlas Lions are strong favorites to collect maximum points and strengthen their position ahead of the final qualifying window.

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Group K promises an intriguing contest, with Mali and Rwanda both on six points after winning their opening fixtures. The two sides will meet in Bamako on Friday before traveling to Kigali for the return fixture on November 17. Cape Verde, who made history with their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026, will also be seeking to maintain their momentum against Liberia in a double-header.

In Group D, South Africa will face Kenya in what promises to be an interesting contest between two sides with contrasting qualification circumstances. Bafana Bafana have collected maximum points from their opening two matches and will be hoping to maintain their momentum against the co-hosts. Kenya, coached by former South Africa international striker Benni McCarthy, will be eager to use home advantage in the return fixture to improve their standing.

Other notable fixtures include DR Congo facing Sierra Leone twice in Group E, while Cameroon takes on Namibia in Group G. Tunisia faces Libya in a North African double-header in Group H, while Algeria meets Togo in Group I. Senegal, who have four points from their opening two matches, faces Sudan in two potentially decisive Group J encounters.

Sudan is just one point behind the Lions of Teranga, while Mozambique, also on four points, will meet Ethiopia home and away in another important contest. Egypt, under recently appointed coach Ali Maher, will seek to strengthen their position in Group B against Malawi, while Angola, who have four points, faces South Sudan twice. These matches will collectively determine the final composition of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations participants.