AEAN Bans Inspection Fees To Protect Tenants In Nigeria

The Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria advises against paying inspection fees, citing professional standards and government efforts to curb exploitative charges in the property market.

The Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria (AEAN) has issued a stern advisory urging prospective tenants and property buyers to refuse payment of inspection fees to estate agents. The organization explicitly states that charging clients merely to view a property is inconsistent with established professional estate agency standards in Nigeria.

AEAN Prohibits Inspection Fees For Property Viewing

Abdulfattah Ismail, the chairman of the AEAN, confirmed to The Guardian that the association strongly opposes the collection of inspection fees. He argued that granting access to properties for viewing should not be transformed into a separate revenue-generating activity for agents. The core function of property inspection is to allow prospective clients to assess a property's suitability before they decide to proceed with formal negotiations.

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Ismaaail acknowledged that estate agents incur legitimate operational expenses, such as transportation, communication, marketing, staff time, and inspection coordination. However, the association maintains that these costs should not be transferred to prospective clients through arbitrary or unauthorized charges. Agents are expected to absorb these operational costs as part of their standard business overhead rather than passing them on to customers during the viewing stage.

Intermediaries Drive Fraudulent Practices In Market

The AEAN chairman highlighted that the practice of charging inspection fees is closely linked to the proliferation of intermediaries in the property market. Prospective tenants and buyers often encounter several layers of agents before reaching the actual landlord, vendor, or authorized representative. Such multi-layered arrangements encourage unnecessary costs, spread misinformation, and result in duplicated property listings across various platforms.

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Furthermore, these complex chains of sub-agency create opportunities for fraudulent transactions, which undermine trust in the real estate sector. The association advised property seekers to establish the authority of agents before engaging with them. Clients are encouraged to ask who gave the agent the mandate to market the property and whether they have direct access to the landlord or vendor.

Ismaaail also recommended that prospective clients verify the property and the agent's mandate independently. He suggested that individuals obtain clear information about professional fees payable if a transaction is successfully concluded, ensuring transparency before any commitment is made. This step is crucial for protecting buyers and tenants from exploitative practices.

Lagos Government Targets Arbitrary Agency Charges

The AEAN's position aligns with growing concerns over the rising cost of securing accommodation, particularly in Lagos. Prospective tenants frequently contend with additional charges beyond annual rent, creating financial strain for renters. The Lagos State government had already urged estate agency professional bodies to discourage inspection fees, finder's fees, and other charges it described as harmful to tenants and the integrity of the real estate profession.

In April 2025, the Lagos State government made this public appeal, and in May 2026, it unveiled a proposed tenancy law. This legislation aims to address arbitrary rent increases, excessive agency charges, and fraudulent practices by unregistered agents. At the time of the report, the proposed legislation was at the committee stage of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

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Landlords Must Ensure Transparent Agency Mandates

The AEAN maintained that landlords, developers, and property owners also have a responsibility to appoint competent agents. They should issue clear marketing mandates and discourage uncontrolled chains of sub-agency. The association stated that its position aims to promote a property market where agency relationships are transparent and professional fees are clearly understood.

The organization urged property seekers to decline requests for arbitrary inspection payments. Instead, clients should engage verified agents with direct and demonstrable authority to market properties. This approach helps ensure that the credentials of practitioners are verified before any financial transaction occurs.

Professional agents should earn professional fees for professional services and successful transactions, not build a business model around collecting money from people merely seeking to inspect available properties, Ismaaail said. He reiterated that the association is committed to raising professional standards in estate agency practice and strengthening public confidence in Nigeria's property market.

The Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria was set up by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) to regularize the practice of estate agency in the country. The ongoing efforts by both the AEAN and the Lagos State government signal a shift toward a more regulated and tenant-friendly real estate environment, aiming to eliminate exploitative fees and fraudulent activities.