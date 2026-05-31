Advocate Slams Insensitive Mockery of Disability in Viral Video

In an interview, Mrs Sola Folarin-Ogunde, founder of Jesse's Place Foundation, condemns a recent video by content creator Kiekie that makes light of children with disabilities, highlighting the need for greater sensitivity and support in Nigeria.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jesse's Place Foundation, Mrs Sola Folarin-Ogunde, shares her thoughts on the insensitivity of the Nigeria n society towards children with disability.

She is a senior education practitioner trained and practiced in the United Kingdom for over 25 years, operating both in the UK and Nigeria. Her foundation creates respite programmes for children and young people with autism and learning disabilities, allowing parents to have some relief. They also run workshops for parents and carers on important topics.

In Nigeria, she has worked with the Ogun State Government, inviting 10 professionals including speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, and social workers for a one-week workshop in 2019. She also worked with the Lagos State Government previously. She supports several schools, and her foundation has a global reach, though much work is done in the UK. She is linked with her local authority in the UK, running programmes for parents and carers.

Some weeks ago, she received a message on Instagram from Special Education Needs and Disability. The message referenced a video by content creator and actress Kiekie, where she asked her child to pretend to be blind and deaf, begging people to donate. The message criticised Kiekie for encouraging her child to laugh at disability. Curious, Sola watched the video and was shocked.

Kiekie made her daughter put her head backwards, close her eyes, and act as if she were deaf and dumb. The most upsetting part was when Kiekie said the child could not see or hear and needed millions of naira to be flown abroad for medical treatment. Sola felt this was very insensitive, using the plight of people with disabilities for entertainment.

She noted that Kiekie wrote in the video caption: 'The African mother in me prayed before I put this content out.

' This indicated that Kiekie knew the potential negative impact. Sola had previously regarded Kiekie as intelligent and eloquent, but this video did not speak well of her personality. Many people commended Kiekie, but a few criticised her, asking for an apology. Sola emphasises that the Nigerian government is not doing enough for special needs education and support, and parents and carers need encouragement.

She hopes that such incidents raise awareness about the insensitivity towards children with disabilities. The video was a mockery of children with disabilities and their parents, and it is crucial for society to treat disability with dignity and respect. She calls on content creators to be cautious about the messages they spread, especially when they have large platforms.

The foundation continues to advocate for better policies and more inclusive communities in Nigeria, and for parents to have access to resources and respite. The goal is to change perceptions and ensure that no child with a disability is subjected to ridicule or neglect





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