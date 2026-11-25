The Nimrod group in Ado-Odo launches grassroots campaigns targeting 95 percent support for President Tinubu and Senator Adeola ahead of the 2027 elections.

A dedicated political support group known as Nimrod Backs FIVB President Azevedo has officially commenced a comprehensive grassroots mobilization drive in Ado-Odo to secure electoral victory for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Adeola, in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Nimrod Backs FIVB Launches Door-to-Door Campaigns

The group, which made its formal pledge at a rally held at Methodist Primary School in Ado-Odo, announced a strategic plan to secure ninety-five percent of the votes for President Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate, aiming to demonstrate strong local backing for the ruling party.

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Alhaji Saliu Adu, who leads the forum, stated that the organization has meticulously mapped out strategies to mobilize eligible voters across the Ado-Odo community, with a specific focus on newly registered voters to ensure high participation rates in the upcoming elections.

Alhaji Sharafa Mustapha, one of the forum's coordinators, detailed that the mobilization drive will involve intensive door-to-door campaigns, market engagements, and voter sensitization exercises designed to help residents obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and fully understand the voting process.

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Mustapha emphasized that the campaign would cover streets, communities, and villages across Ado-Odo to build robust grassroots support for the APC candidates ahead of the elections, ensuring that every resident is informed and engaged.

Community Support Linked to Local Appointments

Fagbenro Yunus Olamilekan, a member of the forum, explained that the group is targeting ninety-five percent electoral support for Tinubu and the APC, describing the rally as a clear expression of appreciation for the President's current administration and its recent political appointments.

He highlighted that the appointment of an indigene of Ado-Odo, Alhaji Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf, as the President's Personal Assistant on Special Duties has further encouraged the community to mobilize support for Tinubu, viewing it as a significant recognition of local talent.

Olamilekan stated that the group is actively mobilizing for President Tinubu to show appreciation for appointing Alhaji Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf into his cabinet as a Personal Assistant on Special Duties, reinforcing the bond between the community and the federal government.

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Infrastructure Projects Drive Local Engagement

In addition to political appointments, Olamilekan cited the ongoing Atan-Alapoti-Ado-Odo-Ikoga Road project as one of the key infrastructure interventions that the community appreciates under the current administration, serving as a tangible benefit for residents.

During the rally, the forum also honored Alhaji Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf for what it described as his notable contributions to the development of Ado-Odo, further solidifying the community's alignment with the APC agenda and President Tinubu's leadership.

The forum confirmed that it would sustain its grassroots mobilization across the community through continuous voter sensitization and direct engagement with residents to encourage participation and secure support for Tinubu and Adeola in the 2027 elections.