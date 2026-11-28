SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo unveils a 2027 campaign platform featuring subsidized petrol costs, free medical services, and almajiri education reforms.

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, has announced a comprehensive policy platform for the 2027 general election. His agenda focuses heavily on economic relief and social welfare, with specific promises to reduce petrol price s and provide free healthcare services to all Nigeria ns.

Adebayo Unveils 2027 Economic Platform

Speaking on November 28, 2026, the SDP leader outlined his vision to tackle the rising cost of living and widespread poverty across the nation. He emphasized that his administration would implement direct interventions to stabilize key sectors, including energy and agriculture, while also addressing critical social issues such as insecurity and youth unemployment.

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Proposed Reforms for Fuel and Medical Services

Adebayo declared that his government would sell petrol at N200 per litre without the use of subsidies. He attributes this possibility to a rigorous anti-corruption stance and increased operational efficiency within the petroleum sector. He assured voters that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company would still generate profits despite the reduced price points.

To support public health, the candidate proposed the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in every federal constituency. His healthcare plan also mandates compulsory medical check-ups four times a year for citizens, aiming to shift the focus from reactive treatment to proactive preventive care.

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Addressing Almajiri System and Social Welfare

The SDP candidate addressed the plight of almajiri children by promising to end street begging. He vowed that these children would receive both religious instruction in madrasas and formal education in schools, ensuring they are not seen roaming the streets. This approach aims to integrate these youths into the formal education system while preserving their religious learning.

Additionally, Adebayo pledged to improve national food production and develop mineral resources in Nasarawa State. He emphasized the creation of employment opportunities, with special attention given to persons with disabilities, signaling a commitment to inclusive economic growth.

Political Strategy and Endorsements

Adewole Adebayo urged voters to remove the All Progressives Congress from power through the ballot box. He argued that shouting or abusing the current government is ineffective and that voting is the only mechanism to effect change. He endorsed Mohammed Adamu, the SDP governorship candidate in Nasarawa and former inspector-general of police, citing his policing experience as vital for state security.