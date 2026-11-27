Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has announced she tested negative for cancer after months of procedures, scans and hospital visits in Nigeria and the United States, sharing the news in an Instagram video.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has announced that she tested negative for cancer after months of medical procedures, hospital visits and uncertainty over her health. The actress shared the news on Friday in an Instagram video, saying, quote, The doctor just called me back with the result from the lab, no cancer, God is good.

In the video, Etomi-Wellington was seen undergoing medical tests, while other pictures showed bruises on her body and redness beneath one of her eyes. She also shared a video of friends and well-wishers celebrating the test result and expressing gratitude to God. Reflecting on the difficult year, she wrote, quote, 2026 really tried it.

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Adesua Etomi Wellington Details Health Struggles

I know I have been quieter than usual this year, and that is saying something, but behind the silence were some of the most difficult months of my life. She further disclosed that her health challenges involved repeated medical procedures, scans, injections and hospital visits. The actress said she received care from medical teams in Nigeria and the United States. She wrote, quote, This year threw everything at me, but by the grace of God, I am NOT EASILY BROKEN.

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Procedure after procedure. Test after test. Scans, needles, hospital visits and moments of uncertainty. Etomi-Wellington also thanked her husband, singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, their children, friends and family members who supported her through the difficult period.

She wrote, quote, To my friends and family who prayed for me, stood in the gap and held me through some of my darkest days, I will never take your love for granted. The actress latest health revelation comes after she and her husband released a gospel song, On My Way, on Wednesday, November 25, to mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

Susu Banky W Release New Gospel Single

The song is credited to Susu, Etomi-Wellington musical name, and Banky W, and is the lead single from their forthcoming joint album, Not Easily Broken, expected in 2027. Etomi-Wellington said the song had become a reflection of their experience, describing it as the soundtrack to our testimony and thanksgiving. Banky W previously underwent his fourth surgery for cancer, with the singer expressing gratitude for his recovery. He had earlier disclosed that he had undergone surgeries to remove cancerous tumours.

Etomi-Wellington also revealed in March 2025 that she battled hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of pregnancy sickness, during her second pregnancy. The condition left her ill for months, requiring hospitalisation before she underwent an emergency Caesarean section.