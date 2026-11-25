Akinwumi Adesina has proposed a $50bn Africa Space Future Fund with an initial $5bn target and urged Tinubu, Kagame and el-Sisi to provide founding political leadership for Africa's space economy.

Former African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina has proposed a 50 billion dollar Africa Space Future Fund to develop the continent's space economy. He urged Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to provide founding political leadership for the initiative.

Africa Space Future Fund Proposal

Adesina made the proposals at the Africa Space Economy, Innovation and Communication Conference 2026 in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The fund would have an initial capitalisation target of 5 billion dollars. It aims to mobilise up to 50 billion dollars in cumulative investments over 10 to 15 years. He clarified that the 50 billion dollar target is not a request for African governments to contribute that amount from national budgets.

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It is a long-term investment mobilisation plan. The fund would bring together governments, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, private investors, international partners and the African diaspora. Adesina named Tinubu, Kagame and el-Sisi as potential founding political anchors. Nigeria brings ambition and growing commitment to space technology.

Rwanda brings experience in technology-driven development and innovation. Egypt brings established space infrastructure and hosts the African Space Agency. He said the fund would support commercial space infrastructure, scientific research, innovation and manufacturing. Priority areas include satellite communications, Earth observation, broadband connectivity, artificial intelligence, robotics and satellite component manufacturing.

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It would emphasise African ownership, technology transfer, intellectual property development and local manufacturing. Adesina stressed that the fund must operate under independent governance, professional investment management, proper due diligence and transparent accountability. He also proposed Africa Link, a continental satellite connectivity programme, as the fund's flagship initiative. It would aggregate demand across African markets, develop shared ground infrastructure and partner with international satellite operators.

Africa Link Satellite Connectivity Programme

Africa Link would later progress to African network operations, technology development, manufacturing and ownership. He warned against excessive dependence on foreign-owned satellite networks. He said Africa must move from renting the infrastructure of the digital future to owning a meaningful share of it. Adesina said Africa must move beyond being a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

He said the continent must become innovators, manufacturers, investors and active participants in the global space economy. He urged countries to invest in satellite manufacturing, communication equipment, sensors, artificial intelligence, robotics, software development and data analytics. He noted that Africa's commercial space industry is emerging, with 321 active commercial space companies across 36 countries generating about 373 million dollars in revenue in 2024. He also said the global space economy is valued at 1.8 trillion dollars by 2035.

Africa should aspire to become one of the world's leading space economies by 2050. He expressed concern that Africa's investment remains inadequate compared with global space powers. One global space power received about 24.4 billion dollars in funding in 2026, while Africa's combined government allocation to space programmes stood at about 828 million dollars. The disparity highlights the investment gap and the need for coordinated efforts.

To finance the transformation, Adesina advocated blended finance, African Space Bonds, public-private partnerships, venture capital and international development finance. Public investment should be strategically deployed to attract private capital. Long-term contracts for agricultural monitoring, disaster management and connectivity could provide sustainable revenue for investors. He also proposed a high-level continental task force working with the African Union and the African Space Agency.

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Founding Presidential Summit on Financing

It would develop the legal, institutional and financial framework for the fund and prepare a roadmap for raising the initial 5 billion dollars. He urged Tinubu, Kagame and el-Sisi to convene a Founding Presidential Summit on Financing Africa's Space Future. Adesina commended Tinubu for approving four new Nigerian satellites. He said the decision sends a powerful message and demonstrates conviction that science, technology and innovation must drive economic transformation.

He recalled his experience as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture in 2012, when satellite imagery and vegetation data helped assess devastating floods and develop a dry-season agricultural programme. He said space technology offers significant opportunities in agriculture, food security, telecommunications, climate resilience, disaster management, infrastructure development and natural resource management. He called for a transition from fragmented national space programmes to an integrated continental space economy. African countries should pool resources, develop complementary capabilities and share infrastructure.

In a direct appeal to Tinubu, Adesina urged him to extend his ambition of building a one trillion dollar Nigerian economy to Africa's space development. He said, Mr President, you conquered the Atlantic. With your vision and boldness, why stop there? Now, Mr President, conquer space.

Adesina expressed optimism that an African would one day walk on the Moon. He hoped the historic achievement would be made by a Nigerian. He said sustained investment in universities, scientific research institutions, young innovators and technological infrastructure is necessary to build a globally competitive African space industry. Africa's space sector has expanded through national space agencies and investments in satellite technology for telecommunications, weather forecasting, agriculture, environmental monitoring and security.

However, the continent remains heavily dependent on foreign technology and funding, with limited local capacity in satellite manufacturing and space infrastructure.