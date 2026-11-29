Federal High Court dismisses lawsuits challenging Adeola's APC nomination for Ogun State governorship. Senator praises judiciary for upholding the rule of law and validates his 2027 election bid.

Senator Babajide Adeola, the All Progressives Congress candidate for governorship in Ogun State, has publicly praised the judiciary following a decisive ruling by the Federal High Court in Abeokuta. The court dismissed two separate legal suits that sought to invalidate his emergence as the party's nominee for the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial election. This judicial clearance removes significant legal obstacles that had previously shadowed his campaign preparations and political trajectory within the state.

Judicial Dismissal of Primary Challenges

Justice Okeke of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, issued the ruling on Friday, formally striking out the consolidated cases which were numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/2026 and FHC/AB/126/2026. The judge determined that the legal challenges filed against Adeola's candidacy lacked sufficient merit, thereby upholding the integrity of the party's internal primary process. The dismissal was directed against a suspended APC member, the party organization itself, and Adeola, who is popularly known by his nickname Yayi, along with the Independent National Electoral Commission. By clearing these cases, the court has effectively validated Adeola's overwhelming victory in the primary election, removing any legal ambiguity surrounding his status as the flagbearer.

Also read Senator Adeola Commends Judiciary After Court Dismisses Suits Against APC Governorship Bid

Adeola's Reaction and Legal Team Praise

In his immediate reaction to the judgments, Adeola commended the honorable judge for delivering erudite rulings that affirmed the rule of law and protected his widely accepted victory. He expressed deep gratitude to his legal team, acknowledging their painstaking efforts in defending his candidacy throughout the litigation period. Adeola stated that the court's decision serves as a vindication of his standing within the party and a testament to the robust defense mounted by his lawyers. He described the outcome as a major milestone in their quest for equity and justice as they move forward in the 2027 Ogun State governorship election, attributing the success to divine grace.

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Strategic Focus on Voter Mobilization

With the legal barriers removed, Adeola emphasized that he remains deeply focused on building support for his candidacy across the entire state. He explained that during the pendency of the cases, he deliberately avoided allowing the litigation to distract him from his essential political engagements and voter outreach activities. The senator noted that the court decisions have now cleared the way for him to concentrate fully on campaigning, allowing him to seek the support of voters without the lingering shadow of legal uncertainty. This strategic clarity enables him to intensify his efforts in connecting with the electorate and outlining his vision for the state's development.

Call for Unity Ahead of 2027 Polls

Adeola issued a direct call to APC members and his supporters across various political divides to remain united and focused as the February 2027 governorship election approaches. He stressed the importance of maintaining cohesion within the party ranks to ensure a strong and united front during the electoral process. The senator reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Ogun State, pledging to pursue policies aimed at advancing the state's socioeconomic development. By urging unity, Adeola positions himself as a candidate who prioritizes collective progress and administrative stability over internal party discord, setting a clear tone for the upcoming electoral battle.