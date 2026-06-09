Adeleke Condemns Coordinated Attacks in Osun State

Osun State Governor, Seyi Adetola Adeleke, has strongly condemned coordinated attacks allegedly carried out by political thugs across parts of the state, including Ile-Ife, Ede, and Osogbo. He called on security agencies to urgently intervene and restore order, urging political leaders to call their supporters to order and prevent further destabilization of the state.

has condemned what he described as coordinated attacks allegedly carried out by political thugs across parts of the state, including Ile-Ife, Ede and Osogbo. Adeleke, in a statement released on Tuesday, described the violence as unacceptable, warning that no political ambition was worth the blood and suffering of innocent citizens.

"I strongly condemn the coordinated attacks carried out by pro-APC political thugs in Ile-Ife, Ede, Osogbo and other parts of our state earlier today. No political ambition is worth the blood, pain, and suffering of innocent citizens. He called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, and other security agencies to urgently intervene and restore order.

The governor also urged political leaders in the state, including former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to call their supporters to order, warning that continued provocations could destabilise the state.

"I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu #officialABAT, the National Security Adviser #NuhuRibadu, the Inspector General of Police #TunjiDisu1, the #OfficialDSSNG, and other security authorities to urgently intervene and call Mr. Gboyega Oyetola #GboyegaOyetola and the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji #OyebamijiBola and everyone behind these provocations to order before they plunge our dear state into chaos. Adeleke said he had personally visited affected communities and victims receiving treatment at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and the Cottage Hospital, Ede, adding that he also met victims of a recent gun attack, including the Osogbo Accord Party chairman.

"After receiving reports of the attacks, I personally visited affected areas and met victims receiving treatment at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and the Cottage Hospital, Ede. I also paid a solidarity visit to the Osogbo Accord Chairman who survived a gunshot attack last week," he said.

He assured residents that his administration would not abandon victims of violence, noting that security agencies had been directed to carry out a full investigation and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice, regardless of political affiliation.

"I sympathise with all victims and their families. My administration will not abandon them in this difficult moment. I have directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate these incidents and ensure that every perpetrator, regardless of status or political affiliation, is brought to justice.

"Political differences must never degenerate into violence, intimidation, or attacks on citizens exercising their constitutional rights. Democracy thrives on dialogue, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law," he added. He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that additional security measures had been deployed across vulnerable locations in the state.

"I urge all residents to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding. Additional security measures are being activated across vulnerable locations, and my administration remains fully committed to protecting lives, property, and the peace of Osun State.

"May God grant speedy recovery to the injured and continue to preserve the peace of our beloved state," he added





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Osun State Political Thugs Coordinated Attacks Violence Political Ambition Political Leaders Security Agencies Political Thugs Political Leaders Political Thugs Political Leaders Political Thugs Political Leaders Political Thugs Political Leaders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Osun Governor Adeleke Expresses Confidence Ahead of Governorship ElectionGovernor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State reassures residents of a peaceful and credible election, dismissing rumors and intimidation as he seeks a second term.

Read more »

Adeleke, APC camps trade blame as shootings injure residents in OsunShootings injure residents in Osun as Governor Adeleke and APC trade blame over political violence during a campaign walk. Learn more about the unrest.

Read more »

Osun Governor Adeleke Warns Against State of Emergency Amid Pre-Election ViolenceOsun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has warned against attempts to impose a state of emergency following outbreaks of violence and gunshots in multiple areas including Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ede, Aisu, and Owode. The attacks, allegedly carried out by armed political thugs linked to the opposition APC, resulted in at least one death and several injuries. Adeleke accused the state police commissioner of non-cooperation and specifically named APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji and Minister Gboyega Oyetola as instigators, urging calm ahead of the upcoming governorship election.

Read more »