Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council Sues Ogun Governor Over Interregnum Council

The Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council has sued Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Ijebu-Ode High Court over a reconstituted interregnum council.

The Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council has filed a suit against Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and members of the reconstituted Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council before the state High Court in Ijebu-Ode. The traditional body says the move is an unlawful attempt to displace the administrative structure of Ijebuland during the interregnum that followed the death of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The suit is dated November 5, 2026, and carries the case number HCJ/201/2026. A statement from the media office of the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council and accompanying court documents were made available to journalists on Tuesday.

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Core Claims and Legal Mechanism Behind the Suit

The Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council is asking the court to declare that the Adele system is the only legitimate traditional administrative authority recognised under the native law, customs and ancestral practices of the Ijebu people between the reigns of successive Awujales. The nine-member council is led by the Adele and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Dr Sonny Kuku.

The plaintiffs also challenge the creation and later reconstitution of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, which they describe as alien to Ijebu customary law and inconsistent with the Chiefs Law of Ogun State. Their central argument is that neither the governor nor the relevant government authorities have the power to create or reconstitute a council capable of displacing the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council during an interregnum.

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To give effect to that position, the plaintiffs want the court to set aside the purported reconstitution of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council and the appointments of the council members named as defendants. They describe those appointments as irregular, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Defendants Named and Their Stated Positions

The defendants include Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The suit also names members of the recently reconstituted Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council.

The named council members are High Chief Rasheed Adesanya, the Olisa of Ijebu-Ode; Chief Chris Okunowo, the Bobasuwa; Prof. Jide Ajayi, the Jagun Aso; Chief Stephen Bakare, the Babalaje; and Chief Alade Shote, the Otun Balogun. The plaintiffs describe the council as an arrangement that was never part of Ijebu-Ode's ancestral usages.

The statement, as paraphrased in the court papers, asks the court to find that the unilateral creation or reconstitution of the council by the first to third defendants is offensive to Ijebu traditions. The plaintiffs also argue that neither the Chiefs Law of Ogun State nor any applicable customary law gives those officials authority to sideline the ancestral Adele system during an interregnum.

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Injunctions Sought and Impact on Ijebu-Ode

The plaintiffs want a perpetual injunction barring the governor, the relevant ministries and other government officials from interfering with or bypassing the customary administrative functions of the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council. They also seek an order stopping the reconstituted council from holding meetings, parading itself, or exercising traditional, civil or financial administrative authority over Ijebu-Ode under the disputed arrangement.

If granted, these reliefs would determine which body manages the traditional and local administrative affairs of Ijebu-Ode while the throne remains vacant. The court documents do not set out a hearing date, so the immediate next step is the case proceeding before the Ijebu-Ode High Court under HCJ/201/2026.