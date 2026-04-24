Adelabu Denies Tinubu, Olubadan Endorsements in Oyo Governorship Race

APC governorship aspirant Bayo Adelabu clarifies that neither President Tinubu nor the Olubadan of Ibadanland have endorsed any candidate for the 2027 Oyo State governorship election, emphasizing a fair contest and inclusive governance.

Bayo Adelabu , a leading contender for the Oyo State governorship under the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has firmly refuted claims of endorsements from President Bola Tinubu and the highly respected Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in the lead-up to the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Adelabu addressed a gathering of enthusiastic supporters and party faithful in Ibadan on Thursday, immediately following his return from a trip to the nation’s capital, Abuja. He unequivocally labeled reports suggesting preferential backing from either leader as demonstrably false, strongly urging all APC members to disregard such unsubstantiated narratives. He emphasized the importance of a fair and open contest, free from the influence of perceived endorsements that could undermine the democratic process.

Adelabu meticulously explained the President’s position, stating that President Tinubu, as the leader of the entire nation – encompassing all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, 774 Local Government Areas, and nearly 3,000 wards – could not realistically be seen to favor any single candidate. He clarified that the President’s focus is on the well-being of the entire country, not on intervening in the internal affairs of a single state’s gubernatorial race.

According to Adelabu, President Tinubu’s guidance to party stakeholders was clear: prioritize reaching a consensus agreement amongst themselves. However, should a consensus prove unattainable, the President explicitly advocated for a direct primary election, allowing all interested aspirants to compete for the party’s nomination through a transparent and democratic process. This approach, Adelabu argued, underscores the President’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity within the APC.

He further stressed that the President’s stance is designed to foster a healthy competition within the party, ultimately leading to the selection of the most capable candidate to represent the APC in the 2027 election. The emphasis on consensus or primary reflects a desire to empower party members and ensure a legitimate outcome.

Regarding the alleged endorsement by the Olubadan, Adelabu dismissed the reports as mere rumors, expressing his deep respect for the traditional ruler’s position as a father figure to all residents of Ibadanland, irrespective of their social status or political affiliations. He reiterated that the Olubadan’s role is to provide guidance and support to the entire community, not to align himself with any particular political candidate.

Adelabu’s recent resignation from his position as Minister of Power signals his full commitment to pursuing his gubernatorial ambition. He articulated that his primary motivation for seeking the governorship is not personal enrichment or the preferential treatment of APC members, but rather a genuine desire to improve the lives of all Oyo State residents.

He envisions an administration that prioritizes inclusive governance, focusing on the needs of the most vulnerable segments of society – the poor, the less privileged, women, and the youth – as well as all indigenes and residents of the state. Adelabu’s campaign is built on the promise of a mass-oriented government that addresses the challenges faced by ordinary citizens and promotes equitable development across the state.

He believes that a truly successful Oyo State is one where every resident has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or political beliefs. His vision is one of progress, prosperity, and inclusivity for all





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Bayo Adelabu Oyo State APC Bola Tinubu Olubadan 2027 Election Governorship Endorsement Politics Ibadan

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