Adekanmbi pledges continuity of Makinde's Oyo State projects; Fresh FM supports him

Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance and former SDP leader, has pledged to build on the achievements of Oyo State's previous governor, Seyi Makinde, in the 2027 election. The current CEO of Fresh FM, Mr Yinka Ayefele, expressed support for Adekanmbi if he assures more achievements than Makinde's.

Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi has pledged to build on the achievements of Gov. Seyi Makinde if he wins the 2027 election. During a private visit to Mr Yinka Ayefele at Ayefele Music House in Ibadan, Adekanmbi stated that Oyo State residents want sustenance of the people-oriented projects started by the Makinde administration in healthcare delivery , agriculture, infrastructure, security, and workers’ welfare .

Adekanmbi also pledged to consolidate on every achievement of Makinde’s administration if he is victorious in 2027. Ayefele, the CEO of Fresh FM, expressed support for Adekanmbi if he provides assurance of going beyond Makinde’s achievements. Makinde has yet to publicly announce Adekenmbi as his successor, but reports suggest he made the announcement during a meeting with stakeholders on Friday evening





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Bimbo Adekanmbi Seyi Makinde Governorship Healthcare Delivery Agriculture Infrastructure Security Workers’ Welfare Fresh FM Yinka Ayefele Adeakanmbi Pledges Consistency Of Makinde's Yoruba Conversation

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