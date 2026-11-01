Adedeji Urges Revival of Moribund Industries to Tackle Nigeria Unemployment

Adedeji advocates for reviving moribund industries to create jobs and stimulate Nigeria economy. Former ICAN chair discusses economic policies, AI impact, and professional integrity in accounting sector.

Adedeji, the Chief Executive Officer of ESA Consult Limited, has called for the prioritization of reviving moribund industries across the nation. This strategic move is part of broader efforts to tackle high unemployment rates and stimulate sustained economic growth in the country. He emphasized the need for national recovery through industrial revitalization.

Adedeji Proposes Industrial Revival Strategy

Adedeji suggested that Nigeria must identify companies established since independence in 1960 that have become inactive. The goal is to assess those with the potential to resume operations and contribute to the economy. He holds two master's degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Ibadan and was among the early PhD students in the university's Department of Accounting.

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His professional background includes approximately 25 years as Assistant General Manager at Oodua Investment Company. He also served as Managing Director of Reclaim Product Limited. The former Chairman of ICAN Ibadan and District Society spoke in an interview with The Guardian in Ibadan.

He argued that reviving viable industries through government support, private investment, and appropriate financing arrangements would create jobs. This approach would expand economic activities and improve government revenue through taxation. He stated that the country cannot achieve sustainable economic development without strengthening its productive sectors.

Critique of Current Economic Focus

Adedeji expressed concern that too much attention was being paid to making money from savings and interest. He argued that this focus neglects investment in production, which is critical for employment generation and improved living standards. He urged the Federal Government to explore ways of mobilizing private capital.

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He suggested using appropriate government investment vehicles to support the revival of viable companies. On the Tinubu administration's economic policies, he described the government's performance as fair. He expressed support for the removal of fuel and foreign exchange subsidies.

According to him, these decisions have reduced financial pressure on the government. However, he acknowledged the hardship they have imposed on Nigerians. He believes these measures are necessary steps toward long-term economic stability despite short-term pain for citizens.

Impact on Employment and Accounting Profession

Adedeji noted that the decline of industries and the weak state of the economy have affected employment opportunities. This includes challenges for accountants and other professionals in the job market. Some organizations are also failing to offer competitive remuneration to skilled workers.

He identified the proliferation of professional bodies as a challenge facing the accounting profession. He also cited what he described as encroachment on the traditional functions of ICAN. These factors complicate the professional landscape for accountants in Nigeria.

On public sector accountability, he said Nigeria had yet to attain the desired level of transparency. He noted that responsible management of public resources remains a work in progress. ICAN has continued to promote accountability through initiatives such as its accountability index, which evaluates institutional performance.

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AI Impact and Professional Ethics

Adedeji addressed the impact of artificial intelligence on accounting. He said the technology would make accountants' work easier rather than render them irrelevant. While AI can assist with routine tasks, professional judgment and human interpretation remain essential to accounting practice.

ICAN sustains professional standards through rigorous training and continuous professional development. He urged experienced accountants to mentor younger members. This mentorship should instill in them the values of discipline, integrity, and ethical conduct.

Recalling his experience, Adedeji said one of his major achievements was helping to revive a company that had been moribund for 17 years. He used accounting and professional advice to achieve this. The company eventually employed more than 100 people.

However, it later collapsed after politicians took over its management. He urged young accountants to be patient, respect authority, and remain committed to professional ethics. Leaders should provide honest advice and allow professionals to contribute meaningfully to decision-making.

Adedeji disclosed that ICAN has about 74,000 members. The institute remains committed to promoting professionalism, integrity, and accountability in the country. It maintains disciplinary mechanisms, including investigative panels and tribunals. These address professional misconduct and cases of financial fraud involving its members.

Members found culpable could face disciplinary sanctions, including removal from the institute's register. This demonstrates ICAN's dedication to maintaining high standards. Adedeji's vision focuses on aligning economic policy with industrial reality. His call for industrial revival is central to reducing unemployment.