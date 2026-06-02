Adeboye Urges Nigerian Government to Give Service Chiefs 90-Day Ultimatum to Eliminate Terrorists

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on the Federal Government to issue a three-month ultimatum to service chiefs to eliminate terrorists or resign, citing a similar directive by former President Buhari. He also emphasized targeting terrorist financiers.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye , has called on the Federal Government to take a firm stance against terrorism by issuing an ultimatum to the country's service chiefs .

In a video posted on his official X handle on Tuesday, the 84-year-old cleric described his comment as a suggestion to the government amid the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

'You can only advise the Commander-in-Chief. You can't command him. Because if you command the Commander-in-Chief, then you become the commander of the Commander-in-Chief. That doesn't make sense.

But I've tried. And God is my witness,' he said.

'So then, I don't want to take much of your time. What should we do now? I'm talking to you as my children. If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say quietly to our government, move fast, and tell our security chiefs, 'Get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.

'' Adeboye recalled a similar directive allegedly issued by former President Muhammadu Buhari during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency. 'There was a president, unfortunately he's dead now, that's Buhari, who issued such an order,' the preacher said. 'Some of you will remember. He called the service chiefs together and said, 'I give you three months.

Get rid of all these Boko Haram people or resign.

'' He also advised that military operations should not focus only on armed groups but also on those who finance and support them. 'When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around, we should make it clear to them that they are not only to eliminate the terrorists,' he said, emphasizing the need to target the economic backbone of terrorism.

The call comes amid nationwide protests and growing public concern over insecurity across Nigeria, including the abduction of pupils, students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. A series of mass school kidnappings in the final quarter of 2025 - including the abduction of about 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State in November and the seizure of roughly 300 students and several teachers in Niger State the same month - drew renewed international attention to insecurity in the country.

The Nigerian army, in collaboration with the US military, has in recent times stepped up operations against jihadists in the north of the country, recording some successes. However, Adeboye's suggestion highlights the persistent frustration among citizens and religious leaders regarding the government's inability to curb violence. The call for a 90-day ultimatum is seen by some as a drastic but necessary measure to force accountability and action from the security establishment.

Critics argue that such ultimatums may not address the root causes of terrorism, including poverty, corruption, and weak governance. Nonetheless, Adeboye's influence as a prominent religious figure could pressure the government to adopt more aggressive counterterrorism strategies. The response from the presidency and service chiefs remains awaited, as the nation grapples with the challenge of ensuring safety for its citizens





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