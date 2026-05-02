Adeboye Rejects Political Alignment Claims, RCCG Remains Non-Partisan

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG clarifies the church's non-partisan stance, stating it welcomes all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation. He also discusses the 2027 election and his role within the Christian community. News also reports Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed's defection from PDP to APM.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye , the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG ), has firmly refuted assertions of political alignment, specifically dismissing claims that the church favors the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

Addressing a large congregation during the May edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service, themed “Excellent Counsel,” Adeboye emphasized the RCCG’s commitment to remaining a non-partisan place of worship accessible to all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings. He illustrated this point by highlighting the diverse political representation within the church’s membership, noting the presence of governors from various parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, the APC, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – worshipping together in harmony.

This, he stated, demonstrates the RCCG’s genuine representation of the entire nation, a characteristic he intends to maintain. Adeboye’s statement serves as a clear response to growing speculation regarding the church’s political stance, particularly in the lead-up to future elections. He underscored that while the RCCG welcomes politicians as worshippers, the church’s platform will not be utilized for political campaigning or endorsements. The altar, he affirmed, is dedicated to spiritual worship and prayer, not political expression.

He explained that even when prominent political figures attend services and participate in worship, they are not granted the opportunity to address the congregation with political messages. The church’s primary function, he reiterated, is to offer prayers for all individuals, regardless of their political affiliation. Turning to the subject of Nigeria’s political future, Adeboye offered a perspective rooted in faith, specifically addressing the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

He stated with conviction that the outcome of the election has already been predetermined by God, emphasizing divine sovereignty and foreknowledge. He explained that God “knows the end from the beginning” and has already chosen the individual destined to lead the nation. This declaration is not intended to discourage political participation, but rather to encourage Nigerians to focus on consistent prayer and fulfilling their individual responsibilities.

Adeboye’s message suggests a reliance on divine guidance and a call for citizens to remain steadfast in their faith amidst the uncertainties of the political landscape. He urged the congregation to trust in God’s plan and to continue to pray for the nation’s well-being.

Furthermore, Adeboye addressed his previous involvement in public protests, clarifying that his participation was solely in response to directives issued by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). He stated that he acted in obedience to the then-chairman of CAN’s call for a peaceful demonstration and affirmed his willingness to participate in similar actions should CAN issue such a directive again.

This clarification underscores Adeboye’s respect for the authority of CAN on matters concerning the national Christian community and his commitment to acting in accordance with its leadership. He emphasized that his involvement in such events is not based on personal political convictions but on a sense of duty to the broader Christian body.

Finally, Adeboye delineated the scope of his spiritual leadership, explicitly stating that he does not consider himself the spiritual father to all Christians in Nigeria. He firmly identified himself as the leader of the RCCG, asserting that this role constitutes a sufficient and demanding assignment. He deliberately distanced himself from the notion of overseeing the entire Nigerian Christian community, emphasizing the importance of respecting the autonomy of other denominations and leaders.

This statement clarifies his position and prevents any potential misunderstandings regarding his authority and influence. Adeboye also issued a strong directive to RCCG members, urging them to refrain from engaging in criticism or political disputes with fellow believers. He assured them of his unwavering support and protection, emphasizing his role as a shepherd to his flock. He declared that he would not allow external parties to dictate how he addresses issues within the RCCG, even in cases of wrongdoing.

He pledged to defend members against any negative attacks from outsiders, including bloggers or other critics. This commitment demonstrates his dedication to fostering unity and harmony within the church and protecting its members from unwarranted criticism. In a separate development, news broke that Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action People’s Movement (APM), signaling a shift in the political landscape and potentially impacting the dynamics of the upcoming elections.

This event, while distinct from Adeboye’s statements, highlights the ongoing political maneuvering and realignments occurring within Nigeria





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