Adeboye Demands 90-Day Ultimatum for Security Chiefs to End Terrorism or Resign

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, urges the Nigerian government to give security chiefs a 90-day deadline to eliminate terrorism or face resignation, citing ongoing insecurity and kidnappings.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye , has called on the Nigeria n Federal Government to issue a 90-day ultimatum to security chiefs to eradicate terrorism or resign from their positions.

In a video reshared on his official X account on Tuesday, Adeboye expressed deep concern over the country's persistent security challenges and the continuous threat posed by terrorist groups. He stressed that those entrusted with national security must be held accountable for delivering tangible results in the fight against terrorism.

'If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say quietly to our government, 'Move fast and tell our security chiefs, get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign,'' he stated. The cleric's remarks come amid heightened public anxiety over insecurity, including recent kidnappings of school children and teachers in Oyo State. Adeboye also urged the government to intensify efforts against individuals and groups providing financial and logistical support to terrorist organizations.

He emphasized that security operations should target not only armed terrorists but also their sponsors, regardless of their status or influence.

'When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around, we should make it clear to them that they are not only to eliminate the terrorists; they should eliminate their sponsors, no matter how influential they may be,' he added. This call for decisive action has sparked nationwide discussions, with many citizens echoing the sentiment that security failures have persisted for too long.

Analysts argue that while a 90-day timeline may be ambitious, it underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in Nigeria's counter-terrorism strategy. The Nigerian military has been battling insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) for over a decade, with varying degrees of success. Despite claims of technical victories, attacks on soft targets continue, eroding public confidence. Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai (retd.

), recently commented that troops can track bandits if they can locate ordinary citizens, highlighting the disconnect between intelligence and operations. Adeboye's intervention adds a powerful voice to growing demands for accountability and efficiency in the security sector. Religious leaders have historically played a role in shaping public opinion, and his statement may pressure the government to accelerate measures. The Federal Government has yet to respond officially, but sources indicate that security assessments are ongoing.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, the call for a 90-day ultimatum resonates with many who believe that drastic times require drastic measures. The effectiveness of such an approach remains debatable, but it undeniably reflects the frustration of millions seeking safety and stability. In response to Adeboye's remarks, civil society groups have organized rallies to demand better security governance.

Meanwhile, security experts caution that lasting peace requires addressing root causes such as poverty, unemployment, and weak institutions. The debate continues as Nigeria seeks a path forward amidst a complex security landscape





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