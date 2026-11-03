Adebayor, Diouf, Appiah Lead African Legends Against Super Eagles in Lagos

African football legends including Emmanuel Adebayor, El-Hadji Diouf and Stephen Appiah will face Super Eagles legends in Lagos on November 8, celebrating Nigeria's 1994 AFCON and 1996 Olympic achievements.

Lagos is set for a nostalgic football spectacle on Sunday, November 8, as former African football greats Emmanuel Adebayor, El-Hadji Diouf, Stephen Appiah and Didier Zokora lead a star-studded African Legends squad against iconic Super Eagles stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The high-profile Legends Football Game will bring together some of the continent's most celebrated former internationals in a special encounter celebrating three decades since Nigeria conquered Africa and claimed Olympic football gold. Leading the African contingent are former African Footballer of the Year Adebayor, Senegalese forward Diouf, Ivorian midfielder Zokora and former Ghana captain Appiah, whose illustrious careers left an enduring mark on the global game.

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African Legends Squad And Super Eagles

Other notable names expected to feature include Ghanaian duo John Paintsil and Anthony Baffoe, Senegal's Khalilou Fadiga, Burkina Faso's Aristide Bance, Cameroon's Rigobert Song and Alexandre Song, Zimbabwe's Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari, as well as South African goalkeeper Brian Baloyi. They will face a formidable Super Eagles Legends side drawn from Nigeria's celebrated 1994 and 1996 generations, in what promises to be a nostalgic reunion of players who shaped one of the country's most successful periods in international football.

Nigeria won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia before securing the men's football gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, becoming the first African nation to achieve the feat. The event is being organised by Toptier Sports Management in partnership with Afreximbank and CANEX, with the aim of celebrating the achievements and enduring influence of African football icons.

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Chichi Nwoko, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Toptier Sports Management, said the game would provide an opportunity to recognise former players whose exploits helped raise the profile of African football. These are names that every football fan in Africa knows. We are proud to bring them to Lagos to honour the heroes of 1994 and 1996, she said.

Broadcast Details And Ticket Information

The encounter is expected to attract football fans keen to relive the memorable moments of African football's golden era, with the gates opening at 1.30pm. For supporters unable to attend the match at the stadium, the game will be broadcast live on NTA, AIT and Silverbird between 5pm and 7pm.

With several household names from across the continent expected in Lagos, the Legends Football Game promises an evening of nostalgia, rivalry and celebration of the players who helped put African football on the global map. CANEX Founder and CEO of Toptier Sports Management, Chichi Nwoko, said the event would provide an opportunity to honour the legends who helped shape African football. These are names that every football fan in Africa knows.

We are proud to bring them to Lagos to honour the heroes of 1994 and 1996, she said. The Legends Football Game is expected to draw fans eager to relive the magic of African football's golden era, with gates opening at 1:30 pm and the match broadcast live from 5pm to 7pm on NTA, AIT and Silverbird.

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With a galaxy of African football stars set to descend on Lagos, the city is poised for a memorable celebration of football, nostalgia and the enduring legacy of the continent's greatest players.