Adebayo Urges Nigerians to Safeguard Democracy on June 12 Anniversary

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's presidential candidate, emphasizes the need to uphold democratic values and ensure credible elections as Nigeria commemorates the 33rd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election, warning against the erosion of democratic gains.

Prince Adewole Adebayo , the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, has called on Nigeria ns to recommit to democratic values, credible elections, and constitutional governance as the country marks the 33rd anniversary of the June 12 , 1993 presidential election.

He warned that the sacrifices made by democracy heroes must not be in vain, expressing concern over lingering democratic deficiencies. In a Democracy Day message from Abuja, Adebayo described June 12 as a defining moment in Nigeria's political history and a solemn reminder of the sacrifices by pro-democracy activists against military rule.

The 1993 election, widely seen as Nigeria's freest and fairest poll, was won by the late Chief MKO Abiola of the SDP but was annulled by the military government, sparking a prolonged political crisis and nationwide agitation for democratic restoration. Reflecting on its significance, Adebayo noted that Abiola contested on the SDP platform with the "Farewell to Poverty" message, winning support across ethnic, religious, and regional lines.

He condemned the annulment as a violation of the Constitution and the people's will, stating, "June 12 reminds us that the people are the true owners of power. What happened in 1993 was not just the annulment of an election; it was a betrayal of the Constitution and the sovereignty of Nigerians.

" He paid tribute to Chief MKO Abiola, his wife Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, and countless Nigerians who suffered persecution, imprisonment, and death in the democracy struggle. He also acknowledged the late President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognizing June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day. Despite Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999, Adebayo expressed worry that many pre-June 12 democratic deficiencies persist.

He stressed that honoring June 12 goes beyond commemorations and holidays, requiring the strengthening of democratic institutions and protection of the electoral process.

"As we approach another general election, every Nigerian has a role to play in enthroning true democracy. June 12 must not be in vain. The labour of our heroes past must not be allowed to go to waste," he said. The SDP flagbearer called for a government committed to implementing Chapter Two of the Nigerian Constitution, especially the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, with citizens' welfare and security central to governance.

He argued Nigeria needs leaders elected through a genuine people's mandate and dedicated to using national resources for all citizens' benefit.

"I was born and raised under military rule, and I will never wish for that dark era to return. We must confront the problems facing our democracy and ensure that Nigeria reaches the democratic destination our heroes fought for," he stated





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