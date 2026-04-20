ADC Youth Wing Stages Operation Occupy INEC Protest in Lagos Over Leadership Crisis

African Democratic Congress youth members protest at the Lagos INEC office to demand the resignation of party officials and the restoration of Senator David Mark as national chairman.

In a display of mounting political tension, youth members affiliated with the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) converged on the Lagos state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) in Yaba on Monday. The demonstrators, mobilized under the banner of Operation Occupy INEC , sought to register their profound dissatisfaction with the current administrative handling of the party's internal leadership crisis.

As security personnel monitored the situation, the protesters carried various placards with messages such as ADC Is Not For Sale and Democracy is Dialogue, Not Monologue, signaling a deepening rift within the political organization and frustration toward regulatory authorities. Led by Adeola Olusi, the national deputy youth leader of the ADC, the group demanded immediate institutional accountability. The core of their grievances centers on the controversial leadership status of the party. The youth wing is vocally calling for the immediate resignation of Amupitan, whom they accuse of being compromised, while simultaneously advocating for the reinstatement of the leadership faction headed by Senator David Mark. This protest in Lagos, which originated near the Yaba College of Technology, follows a series of similar actions organized across the country, including major demonstrations in the federal capital, Abuja. These regional protests were strategically coordinated via social media platforms to exert maximum pressure on the electoral commission to intervene in the ongoing legal and structural disputes. The broader context of this unrest involves complex litigation and internal factions that have paralyzed the ADC for weeks. The protesters point to a March 12 Court of Appeal judgment that purportedly mandates the maintenance of the status quo regarding party leadership, yet they claim that INEC has failed to enforce this ruling impartially. By occupying the INEC premises, the youth wing aims to force a resolution that aligns with their interpretation of the appellate court order. The involvement of high-profile political figures in parallel protests in Abuja suggests that the ADC crisis is not merely an isolated youth-led incident but a symptom of a larger struggle for control within the opposition. As the stalemate persists, the demonstrators have vowed to continue their peaceful occupation until their demands for due process and electoral integrity are met by the commission. The atmosphere remains tense as party supporters wait for an official response from INEC leadership regarding the validity of the competing factions and the legitimacy of their current administrative decisions





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