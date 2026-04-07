ADC Youth Wing Issues Ultimatum to INEC, Threatens Nationwide Action

The youth wing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding the immediate recognition of the party's leadership led by David Mark and threatening nationwide protests if their demands are ignored. The youth wing has accused INEC of undermining internal democracy and acting based on political interference.

The youth wing of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), demanding immediate recognition of the party’s leadership. This demand, led by the ADC 's youth wing , comes with a tight deadline and the threat of widespread action should their demands go unheeded. The core issue revolves around INEC ’s recent decision, which the youth perceive as an assault on the party’s internal democratic processes.

The situation highlights growing concerns about the commission's impartiality and its interpretation of court rulings. The ADC youth are not mincing words; they view INEC's actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the party's legitimate leadership structure.\The ultimatum was formally announced during a press briefing held at the ADC’s national secretariat in Abuja, setting the stage for a potential confrontation. The youths are demanding that INEC reverse its recent decision and reinstate the leadership structure that emerged from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in July 2025. This NEC meeting, according to the ADC youth, was validly conducted and produced a new National Working Committee headed by David Mark. The youth leaders emphasize that INEC officials were present during the meeting and initially acknowledged its outcome, even going so far as to upload the new leadership’s names on their official portal. The youths are now accusing INEC of succumbing to external pressures and political interference, questioning the sudden shift in the commission's stance. They point to the commission's reliance on its interpretation of a court ruling to justify its actions, a move that the ADC youth strongly contest as exceeding INEC's constitutional authority. \Furthermore, the ADC youth have not only condemned INEC’s actions but have also called for intervention from other arms of government. They have urged the National Assembly to investigate the electoral body's conduct and exercise its oversight powers. The youth wing isn't shying away from discussing the potential consequences, including constitutional measures such as the recall or removal of the INEC chairman, if deemed necessary. The youth wing also extended an appeal to the judiciary, urging it to clearly define its orders to prevent confusion and manipulation. They have also addressed the Armed Forces, urging them to maintain their professionalism and remain neutral in political matters, underscoring the civil and constitutional nature of the dispute. The ADC youth's demands are clear: the Mark-led leadership must be reinstated on INEC's portal immediately, and the commission must issue a public apology. The youth leadership has vowed to initiate nationwide, peaceful, and lawful civic action across all 36 states and the FCT if their demands are not met within the stipulated 72-hour timeframe. They have warned that ADC youths and concerned Nigerians, including civil society organizations, will occupy INEC offices nationwide, sustaining civic resistance until full restoration of democratic order is achieved. The youths conclude their statement by warning against any attempts to weaken opposition voices, asserting that Nigeria’s democracy must not be reduced to a single-party system. Their message to INEC is clear and resolute: restore democracy or face the resolve of the Nigerian people





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