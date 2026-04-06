ADC Youth Issue INEC 72-Hour Ultimatum, Threaten Nationwide Protest Over Leadership Dispute

The ADC youth wing has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to INEC, threatening nationwide protests if the leadership dispute is not resolved. The youth accuse INEC of undermining democracy and call for the restoration of the David Mark-led leadership.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) youth wing has issued a stern 72-hour ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), threatening nationwide protests if the commission fails to restore what they deem the party's legitimate leadership. This ultimatum, announced at a press conference held at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute over the party's leadership.

The youth wing, led by ADC National Youth Leader Balarabe Rufai, accuses INEC of undermining democracy and acting outside its constitutional mandate in its handling of the party's internal crisis. The group's strong stance reflects a growing concern about the state of Nigeria's democratic institutions and the potential for manipulation of electoral processes.\Addressing journalists, Mr. Rufai expressed deep concern about the erosion of democratic values and the integrity of institutions meant to protect the will of the people. He cited the late nationalist Aminu Kano, highlighting the current situation as indicative of a deeper decay in governance and democratic principles. At the heart of the dispute is the leadership of the ADC, stemming from a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on July 29, 2025. According to the ADC youth, this meeting, which was conducted under INEC supervision, dissolved the party's National Working Committee and installed a new leadership led by former Senate President David Mark. INEC initially recognized this outcome, verifying the process and uploading the new leadership on its portal. However, the youth wing alleges that political pressure and external interference led INEC to later reverse its position, challenging the legitimacy of the new leadership. Mr. Rufai further emphasized that the matter is currently before the courts, with a Court of Appeal ruling directing parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, which the ADC youth believe is represented by the David Mark-led leadership. He accused INEC of disregarding due process by allegedly acting on letters and an ex parte motion that had not been determined by a competent court, calling the commission’s actions complicity, partisanship, and institutional sabotage.\The ADC youth leadership has demanded immediate action from INEC. They are calling for the restoration of the David Mark-led leadership on the commission’s portal, a public apology to Nigerians, and a halt to actions based on pending motions or non-binding processes. They urge INEC to respect the rule of law, refrain from interpreting court directives, and ensure neutrality and independence in all its operations going forward. In addition, the youth wing has demanded the resignation or removal of the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, accusing him of undermining the commission's credibility. The youth leader declared that they will not be intimidated or silenced, emphasizing that the issue at stake transcends the ADC and concerns the future of Nigeria's democracy. The group has warned of a nationwide civic action if INEC fails to comply with their demands within the 72-hour ultimatum. The youth wing's strong rhetoric and willingness to mobilize underscore the intensity of the leadership dispute and its potential to destabilize the political landscape. The ADC youth also called on the National Assembly to exercise its oversight powers by investigating INEC’s conduct and taking appropriate action, including the possible removal of the INEC chairman. The judiciary was also urged to clarify its orders to prevent misinterpretation and protect the integrity of the legal system. While acknowledging the military’s role in national security, the youth cautioned against any involvement in civil democratic matters, stressing that the issue must remain within constitutional bounds. The ADC youth leader directed his message to Nigeria’s youth population, urging them to defend democratic values and resist what they described as illegality





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ADC INEC Leadership Dispute Protest Democracy Nigeria Youth David Mark Electoral Commission

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