ADC to Hold Sokoto Presidential Rally Despite Office Sealing and Security Concerns

The African Democratic Congress says its presidential campaign flag-off will proceed in Sokoto on Wednesday despite the state government sealing its office and alleged plots to disrupt the event.

The African Democratic Congress says its presidential campaign rally will go ahead in Sokoto on Wednesday, even after the state government sealed the party office and amid what it calls plots to disrupt the event.

The party has kept the rally venue secret, citing security concerns. ADC presidential campaign committee spokesman Dahiru Maishanu said the party had secured a venue but was awaiting clearance from its national headquarters before making the location public. We have secured a place for the campaign rally, but due to one or two reasons, I may not be able to disclose that for now, Maishanu said.

Also read ADC Reschedules Presidential Campaign Kick-Off in Sokoto Amid Intimidation Claims

If time permits and I get clearance from the national headquarters, you will be briefed. He said the party had approached the police and the Department of State Services over reports of a plot to disrupt the rally, and both agencies assured it of adequate protection. Maishanu also said some party members had arrived in Sokoto ahead of the event despite what he described as restrictions on accommodation for its guests by the state government.

Some of our members are in town already and have secured accommodation anyway, he said. On the sealing of the party office, he said its leadership visited the state police command and was told the police had no knowledge of the closure. The police also said no quasi-security agency could independently enforce the closure of a property without police involvement or a court order.

They assured us that our office is still there for us, so there is no cause for alarm, Maishanu added. The spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the command was aware of the rally and had received an official letter from the organisers requesting security coverage. He said the Commissioner of Police had directed the command to provide adequate security for the event. We are ready to provide maximum security for them tomorrow.

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They wrote to us from the first day they chose, and they even wrote to us when it was postponed. We are fully aware of it tomorrow, and the CP has directed the command to do the needful, Rufai said. He described political campaigns as a constitutional right, adding that the police would not deny any political party the opportunity to exercise such a right.

Campaign rally is a constitutional right, and we cannot deny anybody that, so there is no cause for alarm, he said. However, Rufai said the command had yet to receive information about the venue but assured that security arrangements would be made.

Sokoto Government Defends Sealing Of ADC Office

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government has defended its decision to seal the ADC office, dismissing allegations that the action was intended to frustrate the party political activities. The Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, said the government acted following a violent confrontation between Peoples Democratic Party and ADC supporters at the premises and a subsequent security report warning of possible further violence.

He explained that investigations into the ownership of the property showed that its Certificate of Occupancy was still registered in the name of the defunct Savannah Bank. According to him, the government had approached the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation for clarification because of its responsibility for managing the assets of failed banks. Dantsoho said the intervention was necessary to prevent a breakdown of law and order and protect lives and property.

The controversy comes as political parties intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections. On Tuesday, APC youths in Sokoto staged a one-million-man rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Aliyu second-term ambitions. The procession began at the Racecourse in Sokoto metropolis and moved through Emir Yahaya Road, Bello Way and Maiduguri Road before terminating at the Government House gate in a carnival-like display.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said all arrangements had been concluded for the campaign flag-off, expressing confidence that the event would proceed without disruption. The PUNCH on Tuesday, Abdullahi said the party was in contact with its leaders in Sokoto, who had assured the national leadership that everything was under control. The ADC presidential campaign is kicking off tomorrow Wednesday in Sokoto Insha Allah. We are in touch with party leaders in Sokoto.

They have assured us that everything is under control and that there is not going to be any disruption and that everything has been firmed up. We are looking forward to a successful flag-off, Abdullahi said. He, however, accused the ruling APC-led governments in Sokoto and at the national level of plotting to disrupt the political exercise, warning that the party would resist any attempt to scuttle its activities.

At the same time, he continued, we know that the ruling party in the state probably acting on the authority of its leadership is trying everything within their means to frustrate our effort. We heard today that they are trying to create a condition that would enable them to impose a curfew so that we would not be able to get to Sokoto. We know this but we are not going to be deterred in Sokoto for the flag-off.

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ADC Accuses APC Of Plotting To Disrupt Campaign

The publicity scribe also accused the APC-led government of frustrating the party efforts to secure private jets to transport its members to Sokoto for the campaign. In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, Abdullahi accused the Sokoto state government of deliberately attempting to intimidate the opposition and undermine the democratic rights of Nigerians. He said the state governor would be held responsible if any violence was directed at the opposition in Sokoto.

The Sokoto State Government must understand that governing a state does not confer ownership. Public office is a temporary mandate from the people, not a licence to suppress political competition, the statement reads. No governor has the power to decide which party can campaign, which candidate can speak, or which political choices the people of Sokoto are allowed to consider.

We call on the Sokoto State Government to immediately end all efforts to frustrate our lawful political activities and guarantee a level playing field for all political parties. We also remind security agencies and other public institutions that their responsibility is to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, not to the political interests of the party in power, Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesperson warned that public officials who abuse their authority and obstruct lawful political activities must be prepared to face the legal consequences of their actions under the law, no matter how long it takes. Let there be no misunderstanding. The ADC will campaign in Sokoto State. We will not be intimidated, obstructed or pushed out of any part of Nigeria simply because those in power are afraid of political competition, he said.

ADC Warns Officials Against Obstructing Lawful Activities

Democratic participation is not a privilege to be granted by a governor. It is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. Abdullahi said the ruling party growing intolerance of opposition activities demonstrated its fear of facing the electorate in a free and fair contest. If the ruling party believes it has served the people well, it should have nothing to fear from an open contest, he said.

Intimidation cannot manufacture public support, and obstruction cannot take away the people right to choose their leaders. The people of Sokoto, like all Nigerians, deserve the opportunity to listen to competing ideas and make their own decisions. He called on party members, supporters and the people of Sokoto to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while insisting that ADC would continue to defend its right to campaign freely in every part of the country.

The future of Sokoto belongs to the people of Sokoto, not to any governor or political party. No government has the right to veto democracy, Abdullahi added.