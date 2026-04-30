ADC Vows to Remain Unintimidated After Supreme Court Victory

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) reaffirms its commitment to its political goals following a Supreme Court ruling validating its leadership, while also expressing concerns about interference in the political process.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has firmly stated its unwavering commitment to its ambition of governing Nigeria, asserting that it will not be deterred by intimidation, distraction, or attempts at silencing its voice.

This declaration comes in the wake of a significant Supreme Court ruling that validated the leadership of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary of the party. Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Spokesperson for the ADC, conveyed this message, emphasizing that the court’s decision serves as a crucial affirmation of the party’s legitimacy and established structures.

The Supreme Court’s unanimous judgment, delivered by a five-man panel, has been lauded by the ADC as a testament to the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and the strength of the nation’s political system. Abdullahi, in a formal statement, expressed the party’s gratitude to its members and leaders nationwide for their continued support. He highlighted that the ruling definitively confirms the validity of the Mark-Aregbesola leadership, solidifying their position within the party and reinforcing the ADC’s organizational foundation.

However, the ADC views this legal victory not as the culmination of its efforts, but rather as a pivotal moment in a larger struggle. The party acknowledges that the events preceding the Supreme Court decision revealed concerning patterns of external interference, actions motivated by ill intent, and deliberate attempts to undermine the strength of opposition parties in Nigeria. These observations have only strengthened the ADC’s resolve to pursue its goals with greater determination.

The ADC’s response underscores a broader concern regarding the political landscape in Nigeria, where opposition parties often face significant challenges in asserting their influence and providing viable alternatives to the ruling powers. The party’s leadership believes that the attempts to destabilize the ADC are indicative of a wider effort to suppress dissenting voices and maintain the status quo. Despite these challenges, the ADC remains steadfast in its mission to offer Nigerians a credible and effective alternative political platform.

The party intends to build on the momentum generated by the Supreme Court ruling to expand its reach, strengthen its grassroots support, and articulate a clear vision for the future of Nigeria. Abdullahi concluded by urging all members, supporters, and stakeholders committed to democratic principles to remain vigilant and actively participate in the ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of the political process.

The ADC is determined to play a constructive role in shaping a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable political system in Nigeria, and it views the Supreme Court ruling as a crucial step towards achieving that objective. The party is now focused on consolidating its internal structures, developing comprehensive policy proposals, and preparing for future electoral contests, confident that it can effectively represent the interests of the Nigerian people and contribute to the nation’s progress





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