ADC veteran warns that rampant party switching reveals deep flaws in Nigeria's politics

Former governor John Odigie-Oyegun says the surge in defections ahead of the 2027 elections highlights systemic problems, calling for opposition leaders to prioritize national welfare over personal ambitions.

John Odigie-Oyegun, a senior figure in the African Democratic Congress, warned that the wave of defections, resignations and party switching among Nigeria 's politicians signals deep‑seated flaws in the country's democratic system.

Speaking in Benin, Edo State on Sunday, the former governor described the frequent jumps from one party to another as a symptom of a political class more concerned with personal ambition than with the nation's development. He argued that the growing propensity of leaders to abandon their parties after internal disagreements reflects unresolved{ }structural problems that hinder effective governance and erode public trust.

Odigie-Oyegun pointed out that many politicians appear disconnected from the everyday hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians, such as persistent economic hardship, soaring insecurity and { } In his remarks, Odigie-Oyegun stressed that if political actors were truly dedicated to rescuing the nation, the frantic realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections would not be unfolding at such a rapid pace. He called on opposition leaders nationwide to examine their motives and ask whether their actions genuinely aim to ease the suffering of Nigerians or merely serve narrow personal goals.

The former governor urged that the focus shift from internal power struggles to solving pressing national issues, emphasizing that sustainable progress requires policies that address the root causes of poverty, unemployment and violence rather than short‑term political manoeuvres. Despite his criticism, Odigie-Oyegun expressed optimism about the opposition's potential to effect change. He noted that a level playing field, robust institutions and transparent electoral processes could empower the opposition to challenge the ruling party effectively.

By insisting on fairness and accountability within state bodies, he believes the political landscape can become more conducive to genuine competition and the emergence of leaders who prioritize the welfare of the citizenry. In his view, the future of Nigeria's democracy depends on a collective commitment to strengthen institutions, curb opportunistic party hopping and place national development at the centre of political discourse





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