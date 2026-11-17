The African Democratic Congress seeks emergency relief from the Court of Appeal to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission from altering candidate details and leadership registers pending the outcome of a 17-ground appeal against a Federal High Court ruling by Justice Peter Lifu.

The African Democratic Congress has formally petitioned the Court of Appeal to issue an injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from modifying its internal leadership registers or the nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates. This urgent legal maneuver seeks to preserve the status quo of the party's administrative structure pending the final determination of its appeal against the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Challenging Federal High Court Jurisdiction

The political party has filed a comprehensive 17-ground appeal to contest the judgment issued on November 5, 2026, which the ADC describes as fundamentally flawed in its legal reasoning. The core of the party's argument is that the Federal High Court lacked the necessary jurisdiction to entertain the leadership dispute in the first place. By challenging the foundational authority of the trial court, the ADC aims to nullify the orders made against it and prevent any administrative actions based on that ruling.

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Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the African Democratic Congress, clarified in a statement issued on Tuesday that the appeal extensively questions the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court. The party contends that the judgment, findings, and sweeping orders issued by Justice Peter Lifu are legally untenable given the jurisdictional errors alleged by the appellant.

Dispute Over Nafiu Bala Gombe Legal Process

A significant portion of the legal battle centers on the actions taken regarding Nafiu Bala Gombe, who initiated the original lawsuit challenging the party's leadership. The ADC is also challenging a separate ruling dated July 24, 2026, which granted Gombe leave to amend his originating summons. The party argues that this permission was granted despite an unresolved objection to the court's jurisdiction over the matter.

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The African Democratic Congress asserts that the proposed amendment fundamentally altered the description of the parties involved and the capacity in which a defendant was sued, without obtaining the prior leave of the court as required by legal procedure. The appellant's brief challenging this specific ruling was settled by Chief J.S. Okutepa, SAN, who leads the party's legal team in the appellate process. The party is urging the Court of Appeal to set aside this amendment order and rule definitively on the outstanding objection to jurisdiction.

Legal Team Arguments on Evidence and Standing

Phrank Shaibu outlined the substantive grounds of the appeal, noting that they challenge whether the claimant, Nafiu Bala Gombe, had the proper standing to institute the action in the Federal High Court. The legal team questions whether the trial court properly assessed disputed evidence and whether the resulting orders can stand in law given these procedural defects.

The ADC further argues that Justice Peter Lifu proceeded to deliver judgment on a court process whose validity was already being actively challenged before the appellate court. The party emphasizes that the trial court should have deferred its decision on the merits until the preliminary objection regarding jurisdiction was fully resolved. This sequence of events, the party contends, rendered the entire judgment legally suspect and procedurally irregular.

Impact on 2027 Electoral Preparations

The immediate concern for the African Democratic Congress is the potential for the Independent National Electoral Commission to implement the November 5 judgment before the Court of Appeal delivers its final verdict. The party warns that allowing such administrative changes could undermine its appeal and expose its candidates to significant uncertainty as they prepare for the 2027 general elections.

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The ADC maintains that its existing leadership and candidate records, which have been recognized in earlier valid court decisions, must remain in force until the appellate process concludes. The party insists that these earlier decisions have not been set aside and continue to govern the internal affairs of the organization.

Call for Judicial Preservation of Status Quo

Phrank Shaibu stressed that the party's public disclosure of these legal challenges is intended to clarify the issues for the appellate court and reassure members that the party is pursuing lawful judicial processes. The ADC is asking the Court of Appeal to protect the subject of the appeal to ensure that any eventual decision has a practical effect and is not rendered moot by interim administrative changes.

The party urges the court to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission from taking any action that could pre-empt the court's decision or put the party's candidates in jeopardy. By seeking this emergency relief, the African Democratic Congress aims to maintain stability in its leadership structure and candidate nominations until the legal disputes are fully resolved.