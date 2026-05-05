ADC Unveils Updated Timetable and Nomination Fees for 2027 General Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released an updated timetable for its 2027 general election primaries, including revised nomination fees and concessionary policies for youth, women, and persons with disabilities. The party aims to strengthen internal democracy and ensure a credible electoral process.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has unveiled an updated timetable for its 2027 general election primaries, following extensive consultations with party leaders, aspirants, and stakeholders.

According to the revised schedule, the sale and submission of nomination forms will take place from 6 May to 13 May. The party has set 14 May for the screening of aspirants, with results to be published on 17 May. Appeals against screening decisions will be heard between 18 May and 19 May, and the final list of cleared candidates will be released on 20 May.

The ADC has scheduled primary elections for the State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, and the Senate for 21 May, followed by governorship primaries on 22 May. The presidential primary election is set for 23 May, with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for 25 May and the Special National Convention on 26 May.

The party has also adjusted its nomination fees, setting the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, and House of Representatives at N10 million. The ADC has retained its concessionary policy, offering a 50 per cent discount to youth aspirants aged 18 to 35 and a 25 per cent discount to women and persons living with disabilities.

These changes are part of the party’s efforts to strengthen internal democracy, improve access, and ensure a credible and inclusive process ahead of the 2027 general elections. The adjustments reflect the party’s commitment to transparency and fairness in its electoral processes, aiming to foster greater participation and representation across all demographics. The ADC’s leadership emphasized that these measures are designed to create a level playing field for all aspirants while maintaining the party’s financial sustainability.

The updated timetable and fee structure have been met with mixed reactions from party members, with some praising the inclusivity measures while others express concerns about the high nomination fees. The party has assured stakeholders that the funds will be used to enhance its electoral prospects and support grassroots mobilization efforts. As the 2027 elections approach, the ADC’s strategic planning underscores its determination to present a formidable challenge in the political landscape





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