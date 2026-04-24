ADC Suspends Official in Ebonyi State Over Alleged Misconduct

The Obiozara Ward of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ebonyi State has suspended Mr. Silas Onu for three months, citing anti-party activities, misconduct, and violations of party discipline. The suspension follows allegations of manipulating party processes and impersonation at the National Convention.

The Obiozara Ward of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) in Ebonyi State has taken decisive action against Mr. Silas Onu , suspending him from the party for a period of three months.

This suspension stems from a series of allegations including anti-party activities, significant misconduct, and breaches of established party discipline. The decision was formally communicated to Mr. Onu via a letter dated April 22nd, 2026, and was jointly signed by Mr. Nwachukwu Peter Obinna, the acting Chairman of the Obiozara Ward, and Akuma Martins, the acting Secretary.

The Ward Executive Committee asserts that their actions are fully compliant with both the ADC’s constitution, which grants authority to Ward Executives in such matters, and the provisions outlined in the Electoral Act of 2026. Beyond the immediate three-month suspension, Mr. Onu will be required to answer to a seven-member disciplinary committee convened in accordance with the ADC’s constitutional guidelines. The core of the accusations leveled against Mr. Onu centers around alleged attempts to manipulate key party processes.

The Ward Executive Committee specifically accuses him of improperly influencing the composition of both the national screening committee and the national Electoral Committee. Furthermore, they allege that Mr. Onu orchestrated an illegal congress, a move they claim was designed to disenfranchise legitimate party members who had rightfully purchased nomination forms for various positions.

According to the committee, this attempt at undermining the democratic process was only thwarted by the timely intervention of Dr. Mrs. Jennifer Adibe, the State Chairman of the ADC. Dr. Adibe reportedly exercised her constitutional authority to directly oversee party activities, manage the congress proceedings, and establish a State Screening Committee to ensure adherence to due process. The committee emphasized that Dr. Adibe’s intervention was crucial in safeguarding the integrity of the congress and protecting the rights of party members.

The accusations don't stop there; the committee also alleges that Mr. Onu engaged in impersonation during the recent National Convention, falsely presenting himself as the Ebonyi State Chairman of the ADC. This alleged misrepresentation, they claim, involved misleading both the national leadership of the party and its delegates, and potentially involved criminal activities. The consequences of Mr. Onu’s alleged actions, according to the Ward Executive Committee, have been deeply damaging to the ADC in Ebonyi State.

They claim his behavior has fostered significant division within the party, leading to the creation of parallel and unauthorized leadership structures. This, they argue, has directly undermined the unity and shared objectives of the African Democratic Congress.

As a result of these allegations, Mr. Onu has been comprehensively barred from participating in any party activities. This includes a prohibition from holding any position within the ADC at any level – ward, local government, state, or national. He is also forbidden from representing the party in any capacity, attending party meetings, congresses, or conventions, and is stripped of his voting rights and privileges as a member.

The Ward Executive Committee has issued a formal summons for Mr. Onu to appear before the seven-man disciplinary committee within fourteen days of April 22nd, 2026. They have warned that failure to comply with this summons will be interpreted as a waiver of his right to a defense, and the disciplinary proceedings will continue without his input, potentially leading to more severe sanctions.

Despite repeated attempts, Mr. Onu has been unreachable for comment on these serious allegations, as he did not respond to phone calls seeking his perspective





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