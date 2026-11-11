ADC Supporters Protest at Abuja Federal High Court Over Withheld Judgment Copy

ADC supporters protested in Abuja over a withheld judgment copy that nullified David Mark's party leadership, saying the delay blocks their appeal.

Supporters of the African Democratic Congress gathered at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of the Certified True Copy of a judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on November 5. The ruling nullified the National Working Committee led by former Senate President David Mark, and the demonstrators said the missing document is blocking their path to an appeal.

The protesters, who were linked to the ADC candidates forum, accused Justice Lifu of holding back the ruling even though lawyers for the party had applied for the copy and paid the required fees. They asked the National Judicial Council to step in and press the trial judge to hand over the document without further delay.

Also read Abuja’s High Court ruling on ADC: May be judicially correct, but politically potent

Certified Copy Request Stalled After the November 5 Ruling

The ADC candidates' lawyers requested the certified copy right after Justice Peter Lifu delivered the November 5 judgment, and the candidates say the fees were paid at that time. Five days later, the document still had not been handed over to them.

Audu Aliyu, who acted for the candidates, put his name to a petition dated November 10 and addressed it to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho. The petition said lawyers had visited the court registry every day without receiving any lawful explanation for the holdup.

Advertisement

The candidates asked the Chief Judge to instruct the Registrar to release the copy within 24 hours of receiving the petition, specifically on or before Wednesday, November 11. The petition also described the delay as a serious obstacle to the party's ability to pursue its case.

Party Figures Call the Judgment a Sham and Defend Appeal Rights

Yusuf Shehu Tijani, a former party official in the Federal Capital Territory, said the protest was aimed at Justice Lifu and at the National Judicial Council. Tijani described the ruling as a sham and urged the judge to release the copy so the party could challenge it.

Tijani also said the Supreme Court had already upheld David Mark as national chairman of the ADC, and he questioned why the High Court would take a contrary position. He insisted that the law requires the judge to provide the copy so that the appeal can move forward.

The petition argued that the delay runs against Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which deals with written court rulings and whether parties can obtain copies of them. It also cited Sections 241 and 242, which set out routes for challenging Federal High Court decisions before the appellate court. The candidates said they disagree with the judgment but cannot challenge a ruling they have not received.

Advertisement

Election Timetable Concerns Shape the Next Steps in the Appeal

The candidates warned that if the copy is held back until the election timetable runs out, the right of appeal would be meaningless in practice. In their view, a party could obtain a judgment against its opponents while registry delays quietly remove any real chance to respond.

The candidates said ADC members, candidates and supporters planned to gather at the Federal High Court premises in Abuja by 10am on Wednesday to receive the document. They stressed that the gathering was a demand for access to the judgment, not a protest against the judiciary itself.

Copies of the petition were also sent to the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the National Judicial Council, the INEC Chairman, the Nigerian Bar Association's Abuja branch and the Inspector-General of Police. The distribution list shows the candidates were seeking intervention from the highest judicial, electoral and law enforcement authorities.