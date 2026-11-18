The African Democratic Congress has petitioned the Court of Appeal to stop INEC from altering its leadership and 2027 candidate records following a controversial Federal High Court ruling.

The African Democratic Congress has formally petitioned the Court of Appeal to issue a restraining order against the Independent National Electoral Commission. The party is seeking to prevent electoral officials from modifying its internal leadership structures and the nomination details of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Appeal Challenges Federal High Court Ruling

This legal maneuver follows a judgment delivered on November 5 by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The ruling has introduced significant uncertainty regarding the party's administrative stability and its preparations for the 2027 general elections. The ADC argues that the Electoral Commission must not implement these changes while the appeal is pending.

Also read ADC files 17 grounds to challenge Lifu’s judgment, seeks injunction against INEC

The development was confirmed on Tuesday by Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Campaign Council. Shaibu appeared on Channels Television to outline the party's strategy in responding to the judicial decision. The party filed a comprehensive 17-ground appeal to challenge the validity of the November 5, 2026, judgment.

Questions Regarding Court Jurisdiction and Standing

The ADC claims that the trial court lacked the legal authority to entertain the leadership dispute initiated by Bala Gombe. The party argues that the judgment is fundamentally flawed because Gombe did not have the proper standing to institute the action in the first place. The appeal brief, settled by Chief J.S. Okutepa, leads the legal team representing the ADC in this matter.

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The party is also challenging a separate ruling from July 24, 2026. In that earlier decision, the court granted Gombe permission to amend his originating summons. The ADC contends that this was done while the court had not yet resolved its preliminary objection regarding jurisdiction. The party argues the amendment improperly altered the description of parties without prior leave.

Risks to 2027 Election Preparations

Implementing the High Court judgment before the Court of Appeal can determine the issues could severely undermine the ADC's legal position. The party warns that such actions could expose its candidates to administrative uncertainty and jeopardize their eligibility. The ADC urges the appellate court to preserve the existing records to ensure the subject of the appeal remains intact.

The party maintains that its leadership structure and candidate records must remain unchanged until the legal dispute is fully resolved. They argue that allowing the Electoral Commission to act now could create a situation difficult to reverse, even if the higher court eventually rules in the party's favor.

Legal Strategy and Future Proceedings

The ADC stated that its decision to publicize the legal challenge was intended to clarify the issues for the appellate court. The party aims to assure its members and supporters that it is pursuing the matter through lawful judicial processes. They insist that earlier court decisions recognizing their leadership transition remain valid.

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The ongoing litigation centers on the legal validity of the processes through which party affairs are being contested. The ADC continues to defend the rights of its members and leadership against administrative actions based on a contested judgment. The party awaits the Court of Appeal's determination on the 17 grounds of appeal.