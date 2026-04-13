ADC Secures New Venue for Convention Amidst Venue Scramble and Political Accusations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) finds a new venue for its national convention in Abuja following alleged denial of access to other locations, leading to accusations of sabotage against the ruling APC. The convention proceeds despite INEC's decision not to monitor, due to a court order.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has secured a new venue for its national convention following alleged difficulties in securing a suitable location in Abuja. The party, which initially sought to use the Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, both prominent venues in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was reportedly denied access, leading to accusations of sabotage against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Kola Ologbondiyan, chairman of the National Convention Media and Publicity Sub-committee, confirmed that the convention, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now take place at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja. The ADC had voiced concerns over challenges in finding a venue, claiming the APC government was hindering its efforts. Mr. Ologbondiyan further stated that the party had not received any response from the FCT authorities regarding its applications to use Eagle Square or the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the convention. The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, however, denied denying the party access, stating that he had not received any formal application to use either venue. He dismissed the ADC's claims as an attempt to garner public sympathy. Social media discussions also centered on accusations that the Transcorp Hilton Hotel denied the ADC access to its venue at the behest of the APC-led government. The hotel, in response, refuted the claims, labeling them as inaccurate and fabricated. It clarified that no booking was ever made with the hotel and that no slots were available to accommodate the request when an inquiry was made. This series of events highlights the complex interplay of political maneuvering and logistical challenges associated with organizing a major political event. The allegations of obstruction and manipulation underscore the high stakes of Nigeria's political landscape, where even basic logistical necessities can become contentious issues. The convention is proceeding despite objections from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). INEC announced it would not monitor or observe the convention due to a Court of Appeal order. The court order directed all parties involved in a suit challenging the current leadership of the ADC to maintain the status quo and avoid actions that could affect the lawsuit's outcome. However, the ADC accused INEC of misinterpreting the court order to justify its suspension of recognizing the party leadership. This disagreement between the ADC and INEC introduces another layer of complication to the situation, with questions arising about the legitimacy and oversight of the convention. The ADC's decision to proceed despite INEC's stance could potentially create further legal challenges and complicate the party's internal dynamics. The controversy underlines the importance of adhering to legal procedures and the potential consequences of perceived overreach or misinterpretations. Furthermore, the incident serves as a reminder of the role of judicial bodies in shaping the political process. The conflicting interpretations of legal directives and the ensuing debates demonstrate the inherent complexities that can arise within political frameworks and underscore the importance of upholding legal principles and due processes. Despite the hurdles, the ADC is moving forward with its convention, indicating its determination to press ahead with its internal affairs and organizational activities. National Publicity Secretary, Bola Abdullahi, announced that over 3,000 delegates are anticipated to participate in the convention, representing a significant gathering from across the nation. This level of participation reflects the party's mobilization efforts and the significance of the event for its members and supporters. The convention's focus will likely be on addressing internal matters, setting strategic objectives, and choosing new leaders. The events surrounding the convention highlight the political tensions and challenges that the party is currently navigating. The various allegations and responses from different political players and institutions reveal a complex picture of Nigerian politics, in which power struggles, procedural wrangling, and public perception play crucial roles. Ultimately, the successful organization and outcome of the convention will be an important marker for the ADC's future, as well as a reflection of the larger political environment in which it operates. The ability of the party to overcome logistical challenges and navigate legal and political obstacles will be crucial in determining its influence and impact in Nigeria's political landscape. The convention's success or failure will have a substantial impact on the party's future activities and standing in the political sphere





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