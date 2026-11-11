ADC Says Tinubu's 2027 Manifesto Recycles Unfulfilled Promises

The ADC says Tinubu's 2027 manifesto repeats unmet pledges on health insurance, ICT jobs and power, while poverty and wages worsen.

The opposition ADC has accused the APC -led federal government of President Bola Tinubu of repackaging old commitments as fresh campaign material in its 2027 manifesto. In a statement released on Wednesday by National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC argued that the document reads like the platform of a party asking voters for power for the first time. The APC has governed Nigeria at the federal level since 2015, a fact the opposition said makes the new promises harder to accept.

The presidency unveiled the 2027 to 2031 electoral roadmap on Tuesday, a blueprint named From Reforms to Prosperity Agenda. The ADC's criticism followed that announcement and targeted the manifesto as a whole rather than a single policy area. Tinubu's party is seeking another mandate, and the opposition is making the record since 2023 the central issue of the contest.

Also read APC Chairman Says Tinubu Fit for 2027, Dismisses Health and Muslim-Muslim Ticket Concerns

How the ADC Challenges Tinubu's Unmet 2023 Promises

The ADC's central claim is that the government is asking Nigerians to back fresh pledges on issues it had already promised to solve. It recalled that Tinubu pledged in 2023 to extend health insurance coverage to 40 per cent of Nigerians within two years. According to the party, that target has since been pushed back to 2031, and barely one in ten Nigerians is currently covered.

On jobs, the ADC pointed to a commitment to create one million information and communications technology jobs within 24 months. It said government figures show only about 15,000 jobs and opportunity pathways have been achieved so far. The party also said electricity generation has worsened, noting that the APC had called an average of 4,500 megawatts a crisis in 2023, while the latest manifesto admits average generation has dropped to 4,022 megawatts.

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The ADC further questioned Tinubu's plan to launch a programme within his first 100 days of a second term. It argued that several of the proposed measures could already be carried out under his existing presidential powers. The party insisted that Nigerians should not need to re-elect a president before he delivers on promises from his first term.

Poverty, Wages and the Cost of Living Dispute

The ADC says poverty has climbed to 63 per cent under Tinubu's administration. The party also argues that the N70,000 minimum wage has lost more than a quarter of its purchasing power, leaving many families unable to afford basic necessities. It accused the government of worsening the cost-of-living crisis while making new promises on issues it had not resolved.

Government spokespeople have presented a different picture. Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, speaking in Abuja at the media presentation of the APC 2027 presidential manifesto on Tuesday, said every Nigerian is benefiting from the reforms introduced by President Tinubu. He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, saying 1.6 million students are currently benefiting from it.

Idris also pointed to security improvements and Nigeria's removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list in the fourth quarter of 2025. He said rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P had given Nigeria an upward assessment. The minister urged journalists to report errors responsibly without focusing exclusively on negative stories about the country.

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What the ADC Wants From the Tinubu Government

The ADC demands that Tinubu publicly account for the major campaign promises he made in 2023 before asking voters for another term. It wants the president to explain what was promised, what has been delivered, what remains unfulfilled and why the failures occurred. The party insists the 2027 vote should be judged as a referendum on the record since 2023.

For voters, the exchange highlights a central question for the 2027 election: whether the record since 2023 or the new roadmap should carry more weight. Both sides are now making competing claims about jobs, electricity, health coverage and living standards, and the figures they cite will likely be tested in public debate.