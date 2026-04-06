ADC Releases Video Showing Nafiu Bala at David Mark's Unveiling, Amidst Leadership Dispute

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released footage from a July 2025 event, showing Nafiu Bala at the unveiling of David Mark as interim national chairman, contradicting claims related to Bala's alleged resignation. The video, which includes the presence of INEC representatives, has sparked social media debate and adds complexity to the ongoing leadership dispute.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has released a video documenting a significant event from July 2025 at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja. The footage shows Nafiu Bala in attendance during the unveiling of David Mark as the party's interim national chairman. The presence of Bala at this event is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing leadership dispute s within the ADC .

The video confirms Bala's presence alongside prominent figures, including Senator Ishaku Abbo, further highlighting his involvement in the party's activities at the time. This visual evidence directly contradicts claims or interpretations that might seek to minimize Bala's role or affiliation with the party during this period of transition. The release of this video is likely intended to strengthen the narrative supporting certain factions within the ADC. Furthermore, the video's release strategically coincides with other developments, including INEC's delisting of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola. The unfolding events are attracting significant attention and public scrutiny, indicating a complex and potentially contentious struggle for power within the ADC. This development adds another layer to the existing leadership dispute, further complicating the already challenging situation. The video's release is expected to fuel debate and discussion on social media, in the public sphere, and within the political circles. It will likely be used to support claims and arguments made by various stakeholders within the party.\The video also captures the presence of INEC representatives at the unveiling event, which adds another dimension to the ongoing controversy. The footage provides concrete evidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was represented at the event where David Mark was introduced as the interim national chairman. This detail is significant, particularly given the recent actions taken by INEC concerning the party’s leadership. The presence of INEC at the event suggests that the commission may have initially recognized or acknowledged the legitimacy of the proceedings. However, it also raises questions about INEC’s subsequent decision to delist David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, following the court order. The video serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between political maneuvering, legal challenges, and the role of the electoral commission. The presence of INEC representatives at this event becomes an important element in the narrative of events and the ongoing power struggle. This detail could significantly influence the interpretations and legal arguments made by the various parties involved.\Adding to the complexity, the emergence of the video and Nafiu Bala's presence at the unveiling of David Mark directly challenges the narrative surrounding Bala's alleged resignation. The surfacing of a purported resignation letter, dated May 18, 2025, which claimed Bala had stepped down as Deputy National Chairman (North-East) effective May 26, 2025, to facilitate a “smooth and effective coalition and restructuring,” further fueled the controversy. However, Bala's presence at the ADC event in July, after his purported resignation, casts doubt on the veracity or relevance of the resignation letter. The video's release by ADC Vanguard, was appropriately captioned, providing further context to the situation: “ADC releases video where Nafiu Bala was sighted at David Mark leadership unveiling after he tendered his resignation. The @inecnigeria representatives were also present at the event.” This adds another element to the controversy, potentially influencing how the public views the internal leadership dispute. The social media is now overflowing with various viewpoints. The footage has garnered reactions on social media, with users expressing opinions and drawing their own conclusions. One user on X (@JADEWORLD) accused INEC of partisanship, while others questioned the strategy adopted by different parties involved. The public commentary underscores the level of scrutiny being applied to the developments, and highlights the high stakes of the leadership battle





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