ADC Rejects Wike's "Rainbow Coalition" Claim, Emphasises Grassroots Democracy Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress dismisses the influence of Nyesom Wike's Rainbow Coalition, reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, grassroots mobilisation and transparent elections as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 polls.

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has publicly rejected the political clout of the so‑called " Rainbow Coalition ," a mobilisation strategy announced by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike .

In a statement released on Monday, ADC officials stressed that a healthy democracy depends on genuine competition and that every registered party retains the constitutional right to contest for the people's mandate as the nation gears up for the 2027 general elections. During a recent visit to Port Harcourt, Minister Wike claimed that his Rainbow Coalition would ultimately deliver the governorship of Rivers State in 2027, a remark that was widely interpreted as a veiled endorsement of his own political ambitions.

Responding to the allegation, ADC spokesperson Dimkpa clarified that the party welcomes the emergence of new political movements but remains committed to building a robust grassroots network, fielding credible candidates, and offering practical solutions to the myriad challenges confronting Nigerians. He emphasized that the ADC's strategy is not predicated on opposing any particular party; instead, it is rooted in direct engagement with the electorate and the presentation of a clear, forward‑looking vision for governance.

Dimkpa argued that power ultimately resides with the citizens, not with political organisations, and that the party that earns the trust of the people will prevail. He reiterated the core values that have made the ADC attractive to many Nigerians: internal democracy, inclusiveness, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to national development. While acknowledging that political parties inevitably experience alignments and realignments, he affirmed that the ADC's dedication to serving the populace remains steady.

In a multi‑ethnic environment such as Rivers State, the ADC intends to assess candidates on competence, character, experience, and vision, trusting that the electorate is sophisticated enough to look beyond ethnic considerations and support the individual who offers the most credible roadmap for the future. Addressing concerns about undue federal influence in upcoming elections, Dimkpa highlighted the importance of an informed and vigilant citizenry as the strongest defence.

The ADC plans to reinforce its structures at the ward, local government and state levels, investing heavily in voter education, election monitoring, agent training and lawful interaction with relevant institutions. He called on civil‑society organisations, the media, security agencies and the international community to play essential roles in safeguarding Nigeria's democratic process.

The party also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections, noting that the legitimacy of the 2027 polls is critical to the country's democratic stability. While recognising past controversies surrounding electoral conduct, Dimkpa maintained that constructive engagement with the electoral process is indispensable. The ADC will support every initiative aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and voter confidence, and will continue to advocate for strict adherence to electoral laws and procedures.

The statement concluded with a broader appeal for national unity and democratic resilience, urging all Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders and to participate actively in shaping the country's future. The ADC's stance underscores a strategic decision to focus on grassroots mobilisation and policy‑driven campaigning rather than engaging in partisan battles over coalition politics, positioning the party as a potential alternative for voters seeking genuine change ahead of the 2027 elections





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