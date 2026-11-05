Keyamo Mocks Atiku as Court Voids ADC Leadership and Candidacy

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar after the Federal High Court nullified the David Mark-led ADC leadership, invalidating Atiku's candidacy and other actions. The ADC rejected the judgment, accusing the APC of desperation to cripple the opposition.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Court Nullifies Mark ADC Leadership

Keyamo said the law is decided on facts and evidence, not sentiments and outrage, declaring that although justice may be slow, it is always certain. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday declared the Mark-led Caretaker Committee illegal, invalidating its actions, including the presidential primary that produced Atiku Abubakar as the ADC flag bearer.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

The court also nullified the emergence of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as the party's National Secretary, as well as the appointments of other national officers and the nominations of candidates for the 2027 elections. The judgment followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, instituted by a former ADC Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged how Mark and others assumed control of the party.

He argued that after the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, he was entitled to take over leadership, and sought to restrain Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary. Justice Lifu held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution. Earlier, INEC had published Atiku as a presidential candidate, with former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate.

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Reacting, Keyamo posted on social media under the title, Justice may be slow, but it is always SURE! He accused the Mark-led faction of attempting to take over a political party without following constitutional procedures.

He wrote, You cannot invade a political Party owned and built by Nigerians, hijack it with the connivance of a so-called National Chairman without a PRIOR meeting and approval of a mini National Convention or the National Executive Committee and hope to bluff your way out of such a brazen act by blaming and blackmailing the ruling Party for a misfortune deliberately stocked by you. Keyamo added, Sorry, but the law is decided on facts and evidence, rather than sentiments and outrage by a group of people.

It is not only when a certain ATIKU ABUBAKAR contest the Presidency that democracy is not in danger. The ADC as a Party is well and alive and populated by people and original leaders who are NO LESS Nigerians than a David Mark and his illegal band of marauders.

ADC Rejects Judgment as APC Plot

The ADC has rejected the judgment, describing it as another desperate attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to cripple the opposition and deny Nigerians the right to choose their leaders in 2027. In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the timing, barely 24 hours after a massive turnout at its presidential rally in Sokoto, exposed the APC's desperation.

We have reasons to believe that the judgment had long been written on this case. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery, the ADC said. Yesterday, Nigerians came out in hundreds of thousands to demonstrate their support for the ADC and our promise of making life affordable for them.

Today, they are being told that the party that they support and the candidates that they have supported at all levels could be erased by the stroke of a reckless judicial pen. The party questioned whether those behind the flawed judgment considered its far-reaching implications. It warned that invalidating the party's leadership could affect thousands of candidates contesting at local, state and federal levels. Do these people understand what they are playing with?

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This is not about Atiku Abubakar or David Mark. It is about the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely choose their own leaders. It is about the rights of thousands of candidates to participate in a democratic process.

Party Cites Prior Legitimacy Ruling

The ADC anchored its objection on a subsisting judgment by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court, delivered on 2 July 2026 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, which affirmed the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee and directed INEC to recognise the leadership. It is a settled principle of Nigerian jurisprudence that a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify the subsisting judgment of another court of equal jurisdiction.

The ADC rejects any consequential orders founded on a determination that appears to disregard these fundamental legal principles. However, we await the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the said judgment to ascertain its precise terms, scope and operative orders. The party accused the APC of influencing legally indefensible judgments when scared of the opposition.

But the millions of Nigerians that are hungry and waiting for them at the ballot box see right through them and will not sit down in silence while our democracy is taken away by the courts. We warn the APC: do not play with fires you cannot control. The peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than the ambition of any president or political party.

Nobody should be so desperate to retain power that they are prepared to put the entire country at risk. This is not the time to play silly games with the stability of this country. Nigeria belongs to Nigerians, not to the APC. The presidency is not an inheritance.

ADC Urges Calm Amid Legal Battle

If the President thinks he has performed well in office, why is he afraid of competition? If the APC thinks that its policies and candidates are popular, why do they not subject themselves to free and fair elections? The ADC called on its members to remain calm and law-abiding while it pursues all legal means to address the situation.

The ruling has cast uncertainty over the ADC's preparations for the 2027 general elections, particularly the status of the presidential primary that produced Atiku and other political arrangements made under the nullified leadership.