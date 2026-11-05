SDP Condemns Court Judgment Sacking ADC Leadership and Nullifying Atiku Candidacy

The Social Democratic Party rejects a Federal High Court ruling that nullified the ADC leadership under David Mark and Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy, warning it threatens democracy ahead of 2027.

The Social Democratic Party has condemned the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress led by former Senate President David Mark.

The SDP described the decision as a threat to Nigeria's democracy. The party also rejected the rainbow coalition being promoted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The SDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of attempting to infiltrate opposition parties and weaken their structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

SDP National Chairman Prof. Sadiq Gombe stated these positions on Thursday during an engagement between the party's National Working Committee and its governorship candidates from nine states. Gombe said the party would resist any action that undermines democracy and denies Nigerians the opportunity to freely choose their leaders. He said, We condemn the so-called disqualification of the ADC leadership and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. This is a democracy.

We want Nigerians to be allowed to freely exercise their franchise. If a political party presents a candidate, it has the right to do that. We will not allow anything that will truncate our democracy because we have come a long way in this journey. The SDP chairman argued that President Bola Tinubu also emerged as the APC presidential candidate in 2023 despite opposition to his ambition from within the party and the camp of then President Muhammadu Buhari.

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He said, The president and the party in power are equally a product of democracy. In fact, he emerged as president after being an opposition member, even within his own party in 2023. He was an opposition member within his party because the president at the time and the party were against his emergence. Yet he was able to emerge as the presidential candidate and eventually the President.

The SDP's position followed Thursday's judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified the leadership of the ADC under Mark and invalidated decisions taken by the party's caretaker leadership, including the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election. Justice Peter Lifu held that the Mark-led Caretaker Committee, which conducted the presidential primary that produced Atiku, was illegally constituted.

The ADC has rejected the Federal High Court judgement affecting its leadership and Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination. The party accused the APC of interference and cited an earlier ruling recognising David Mark's leadership. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said it would challenge the judgement delivered by Justice Lifu in Abuja.

The party alleged that the judgement had been prepared before Thursday and that its delivery was hastened by the turnout at Atiku's presidential campaign launch in Sokoto on Wednesday. The ADC statement said, We have reasons to believe that the judgement had long been written on this case. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery. The ADC offered no evidence linking the APC to the judgement or establishing that its delivery was influenced by the rally.

The party said, We warn the APC: do not play with fires you cannot control. The peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than the ambition of any president or political party. Justice Lifu delivered the judgment in a suit brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC National Deputy Chairman (North-East), who challenged the emergence of Mr Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the party's national chairman and secretary.

Legal Basis for ADC Challenge

The ADC said it was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgement to establish what the judge actually ordered. The party based its objection on a 2 July judgement delivered by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025. The case was brought by House of Representatives member Leke Abejide, who challenged the process through which Messrs Mark and Aregbesola assumed office.

The ADC said, It is a settled principle of Nigerian jurisprudence that a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify the subsisting judgement of another court of equal jurisdiction. The ADC said it would challenge Thursday's decision but did not confirm whether it had filed an appeal or sought a stay of execution. Mr Gombe's suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, arose from the ADC leadership transition following the departure of former national chairman Ralph Nwosu.

He argued that his position as deputy national chairman entitled him to succeed Mr Nwosu and sought orders restraining Messrs Mark and Aregbesola from acting as the party's national chairman and secretary. In April, the Supreme Court set aside a Court of Appeal directive requiring the parties to maintain the status quo, without deciding who was entitled to lead the ADC.

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A separate appellate ruling in July concerned INEC's recognition of party congresses organised through committees appointed by the Mark-led leadership. Mr Atiku launched his presidential campaign in Sokoto on Wednesday, a day before Justice Lifu's ruling. The Independent National Electoral Commission had not publicly announced any change to Atiku's status on its published presidential candidate list at the time of filing.

SDP Warns Against Rainbow Coalition

On the growing call for a rainbow coalition by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Gombe warned that it was an attempt to exploit political disagreements and infiltrate opposition parties to weaken their chances in the 2027 elections. He said, Now, they are going round trying to find how to infiltrate some political parties to cajole their members into a so-called rainbow coalition to break our ranks.

I want to assure you that in the SDP, as a political party, we don't have anything to do with a rainbow coalition. The national chairman warned that members who participated in the alleged rainbow coalition would face disciplinary action. According to him, opposition parties are considering pooling their polling agents, conducting joint training and establishing common situation rooms to monitor the conduct of the elections.

The meeting was organised to enable the party's leadership and governorship candidates to assess their preparedness and develop strategies ahead of the 2027 elections. The SDP National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said Thursday's engagement was the first batch of consultations, with other candidates expected to participate in subsequent meetings.

Those in attendance included the Nasarawa State governorship candidate and Chairman of the SDP Governors' Forum, Mohammed Adamu; Mogaji Agboola of Oyo State; Prof. Sebastine Tar of Benue State; Mohammed Mohammed of Niger State; Christopher Nathaniel of Adamawa State; Dr Simple Dafup of Plateau State; Ibrahim Bushira of Kano State; Adam Ma'aji of Gombe State; and Ayuba Katagun of Bauchi State. Adamu, a former Inspector-General of Police, said the meeting focused on strategies for winning elections at the presidential, governorship and state assembly levels.

He said the candidates shared experiences from their respective states and identified gaps that could be exploited by the ruling party. Adamu said, But we know that Nigerians are tired of the APC and need change. The only alternative is the SDP because it has the interest of the masses at heart. We also plan to elevate their living conditions so everybody gets what they need to get.

It is the neglect of the masses that is causing so many problems in the country.