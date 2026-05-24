ADC Presidential Primary: Rotimi Amaechi, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Others to Test Popularity

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is set to conduct its presidential primary on Monday, with three aspirants vying for the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is set to conduct its presidential primary on Monday, with three aspirants, including former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen , vying for the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election .

The primary comes after the party's screening exercise, which was conducted by a panel headed by former Cross River State governor Liyel Imoke, concluded. The party's interim national chairman, David Mark, opted for an open contest after efforts to build consensus among the leading aspirants failed to produce an agreement. A Presidential Election Committee has been constituted to oversee the exercise, with former Kwara State governor Abdulfatah Ahmed as its chairman and Prof. Yisa Gana as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Maj. -Gen. Adamu Jalingo, Dr. Auwalu Anwar, Chief Emenike Ikechi, Dr. Macaulay Iyare, Tajudeen Bakare, Elder Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi, Zainab Buba Galadima, Uzoamaka Onyeama, and Maj. -Gen.

Muhammad Inuwa Idris. The party has also constituted a Presidential Appeals Committee, chaired by Dr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), with Barr. Ken Imasuagbon as secretary and Barr. Dare Okerade as member.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed optimism that the primary would be seamless, free, and fair, adding that the three aspirants had committed themselves to accepting the outcome of the poll. Meanwhile, other news items have been shared, including an Abuja doctor's claim of a unique way to cure weak erection and an opportunity for Nigerians to earn in US Dollars





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Rotimi Amaechi Mohammed Hayatu-Deen African Democratic Congress ADC Presidential Primary 2027 General Election

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